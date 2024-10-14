Air Hydro Power, Elevated Service, Snake River Hydraulics Join IDCO

The co-op also added two new suppliers.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 14, 2024
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Air Hydro Power Inc.

Distributor cooperative IDCO on Monday announced the addition of three new distributor members and two new preferred suppliers.

The new distributors are Air Hydro Power, Elevated Service and Supply, and Snake River Hydraulics, while the new suppliers are Specialty Saw and Trident Marine Systems.

Air Hydro Power, part of Houchens Industries, is a distributor of motion control and fluid power solutions based in Louisville. IDCO officials said the addition of AHP to its network of more than 80 distributors and suppliers would offer the company additional resources, expertise, and buying power.

The other new distributors are located in the Mountain West region: Elevated Service is a Utah provider of industrial hose and fittings, and Snake River offers hydraulic products and solutions from its two locations in Idaho.

Both new suppliers, meanwhile, are based in the Northeast. Specialty Saw, a longtime manufacturer of carbide saw blades, custom blades and cutting tools, is located in Connecticut, while marine hose and fittings supplier Trident, headquartered in Pennsylvania, will mark its 40th anniversary next year.

