ISA Announces New Leadership for Emerging Leaders Network

The Industrial Supply Association announced the appointment of Darryl Woods, senior sales operations manager at Stanley Black and Decker, as the new chair of the ISA Emerging Leader Network, and Caroline Hains, senior manager of exclusive brands at Vallen, as vice chair.

The announcement was made Sept. 26 during ISA’s Fall Summit, the industry’s top professional development event, held in Orlando. Woods and Hains will officially step into their roles effective Jan. 1.

Woods and Hains are recent graduates of ISA’s Emerging Leaders Channel Certification program and bring a shared passion for advancing the mission of the Emerging Leader Network, which aims to support the growth and development of young professionals in the industrial supply industry.

Woods brings extensive experience and leadership skills from his role at Stanley Black and Decker, where he has excelled in sales operations and field enablement. As Chair, Woods is committed to fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation for the next generation of industry leaders.

“I am honored to take on the role of chair for the Emerging Leader Network starting in 2025. This is an exciting time for our industry, and I believe the network is an incredible platform to empower and inspire our next-gen professionals,” said Woods. “My goal is to provide emerging leaders with the tools, education and connections they need to excel and make a meaningful impact in their careers.”

Hains has been an active member of the Emerging Leaders Committee for nearly two years, consistently leading projects and supporting ISA’s mission. In her new role as vice chair, she will continue to drive initiatives that promote leadership development and advocate for the next generation of professionals.

“I’m thrilled to take on the vice chair role and continue working with such a talented group of individuals,” said Hains. “ISA has given me incredible opportunities for growth, and I’m excited to give back by helping other emerging leaders thrive in their careers. Darryl and I are committed to ensuring the network remains a dynamic force for leadership development in the industry.”

Both Woods' and Hains’ leadership will be instrumental in guiding the Emerging Leaders Network as it continues to grow and provide valuable resources to young professionals in the industrial supply industry.