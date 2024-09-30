PTDA Adds Eastern Sales, Proton.ai

Eastern's owner called the opportunity a "no-brainer."

Power Transmission Distributors Association
Sep 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 30 At 2 29 33 Pm
PTDA

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, welcomes new distributor member Eastern Sales and new associate member Proton.ai.

Distributor

Eastern Sales, with over 50 years of combined experience, specializes in finding those difficult-to-find items. Additionally, through their industrial belt division, the company can also install belts as wide as 72 inches. 

“As a small independent distributor, the opportunity to join PTDA was a no-brainer. The relationships we will build within this network will give us the opportunity for growth,” said owner Grady Burchfield.

Associate

Proton.ai is an AI-powered customer relationship management program built specifically for distributors. The program helps distributors transfer from routine check-ins to proactive, consultative conversations. Using AI, the program identifies which customers need attention, locates lapsed accounts and finds gaps in customer spend so representatives always know the best step to increase revenue. 

“We’re on a mission to help distributors adopt AI and modernize their sales process. We’ve seen impressive results with PTDA members using our CRM, and we’re excited to continue sharing best practices and drive meaningful revenue growth within the distribution industry and the PTDA community,” said Dasha Shakov, head of marketing.

