AD Partners with Case for Smiles in Giving Back Event

More than 35 volunteers joined the event at AD's Pennsylvania headquarters.

Sofia Fazal
AD
Jul 22, 2024
AD

WAYNE, Pa. — On June 12, AD associates from the U.S., Canada and Mexico came together for a heartwarming Giving Back event.

They supported Case for Smiles, a volunteer organization dedicated to uplifting young patients and their families in hospitals worldwide by donating whimsical pillowcases, coping boxes with helpful activities for siblings, sharing relevant resources, and more.

Case for Smiles brought over 35 volunteers to AD Wayne to facilitate this incredible event. Associates pinned and sewed over 160 pillowcases and made over 160 coping boxes. Each box is filled with toys, games and resources to help families through this challenging time. 

AD presented Case for Smiles representatives with a check for over $15,000, which was raised and donated by AD associates. This contribution underscores AD's commitment to giving back.

Case for Smiles has had a profound impact not only in the Philadelphia area but throughout North America. Every month, the organization donates 1,200 pillowcases in the Philadelphia metro area. By the end of this year, it will have donated 3 million pillowcases since its founding.

AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg emphasized the company’s dedication to community service. 

“At AD, serving others isn’t just something we do; it’s at the core of our mission,” said Weisberg. “Our Giving Back Committee is dedicated to giving our associates opportunities to volunteer and make a real impact in our local communities year-round. Supporting Case for Smiles is a perfect example of the meaningful contributions we’re proud to make.”

