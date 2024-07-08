Industrial Supply Association Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors

Vallen Industrial Sales Vice President Joyce Lansdale will serve as chair.

Industrial Supply Association
Jul 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 1 29 13 Pm

The Industrial Supply Association has announced its newly appointed board of directors for the 2024-2025 term.

This diverse group of industry leaders will continue to uphold ISA's mission of anticipating and serving the needs of its member companies, including distributors, manufacturers, and independent manufacturer representatives. 

These volunteer leaders bring extensive knowledge, time and experience to their roles and will be responsible for charting ISA's strategic direction while overseeing initiatives that drive the advancement of the industry and the association.

The new board of directors consists of the following executive chairs:

  • Chair – Joyce Lansdale, Vice President of Sales – Industrial, Vallen USA
  • Vice Chair – Keith Mudge, Vice President of Sales – Americas, Kennametal
  • Treasurer – Brent Williams, President, US Tool Group
  • Secretary – Patrick Baliva – Executive Sales Director, North America, Saint-Gobain Abrasives
  • Immediate Past Chair – Rob Keenan, President, Seco Tools, LLC

Joining the executive chairs are the following directors:

  • Mike Page – Chief Marketing Officer, R.S. Hughes
  • Jessica Yurgaitis – CEO, Industrial Supply Company
  • Jim Biel – Vice President Product Management, BlackHawk Industrial
  • Bill Davis – Vice President of Industrial Distribution Sales, Snap-on Industrial
  • Jim Johnson – President, LineDrive
  • Teresa Wu – Vice President, Industrial Channel, USAC SIBG, 3M
  • Jim Terry – CEO/Owner, P.F. Markey Inc.
  • Matt Sisco – Executive Vice President, Safety Products Global

 Brendan Breen, CEO of ISA, shared his excitement about the new board:

"Welcoming our 2024-2025 board of directors is an exciting moment for ISA. This group of leaders brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience that will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives forward. I look forward to working closely with them to foster collaboration, innovation, and growth within our association and the entire industrial supply industry."

"I am honored to serve as the chair of ISA's board of directors," Lansdale said. "Our industry is at a crucial juncture, and I am excited to collaborate with this talented group of leaders to steer ISA towards new horizons. Together, we will navigate the evolving landscape of the industrial supply channel and ensure that ISA remains a vital resource and advocate for our community."

The 2024-2025 board of directors began its term on July 1, and their wealth of experience and industry knowledge will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of ISA and its members.

