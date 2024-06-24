AD Canada Holds 2024 Annual Meeting

More than 500 participants descended on Vancouver for the conference.

Haly Baran, AD
Jun 24, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (30)
AD

VANCOUVER, B.C. — AD Canada hosted its second annual meeting from June 3-6, uniting over 500 participants from the group’s Industrial & Safety-Canada and Building Supplies-Canada divisions.

At the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver and the Douglas Hotel, the event brought attendees to the Canadian West Coast to gather in the spirit of building connections, fortifying partnerships, and leveraging opportunities for face-to-face collaboration.

Rob Dewar, President of AD Canada, offered his sentiments on the standout event: 

"The 2024 AD Canada Annual Meeting truly excelled as a remarkable gathering — bringing together two divisions that are so closely intertwined for another stellar meeting was especially meaningful. The dynamic discussions and enthusiastic engagement that I witnessed in all sessions ignite my personal excitement to see the outcomes of these opportunities through the lens of our mission to grow together. I am very proud of our group’s commitment to expanding relationships, and my immense appreciation goes out to the entire AD team for their dedicated efforts in producing an event so extraordinary."

The 2024 AD Canada Annual Meeting encompassed over 2,700 strategic booth sessions as a key component of the conference. These one-on-one, face-to-face appointments between independent distributor members and manufacturer suppliers proved to offer ample value to both participants, as the sessions connected key decision-makers across organizations for a series of collaborative conversations. Discussing important initiatives and plans to maximize partnerships for the latter half of 2024 and beyond, event attendees seized the opportunity to propel their growth strategies to enhance mutual success. Apart from formal business meetings, participants also had opportunities to connect and establish relationships with fellow attendees in more informal settings, such as during various cocktail receptions and other social sessions.

“For me, the AD Canada Annual Meeting symbolized the notion that strength lies in unity," said AD Building Supplies-Canada Chairman Gary Sangha. "Seeing and experiencing the energy of collaboration and shared purpose amongst industry leaders during the various conference sessions further fueled my optimism, and reinforced my belief that together, we can achieve remarkable heights. I enthusiastically look forward to seeing what the second half of 2024 holds for our group of best-in-class members and suppliers, following these important few days of strategic conversations.”

“In reflecting on the 2024 AD Canada Annual Meeting, I'm reminded of the profound impact of strong relationships and commitment to mutual growth," added AD Industrial & Safety-Canada Chairman Glenn Watt. "Observing the creative exchange and forward-thinking discussions among industry professionals throughout the conference was truly invigorating. I’d like to extend my thanks to the AD team for bringing yet another unforgettable event to fruition!”

The week’s events also included a valuable session organized by the AD Canada Gender Equity Network. Attendees were captivated by a dynamic and inspiring presentation from Cassie Campbell-Pascall, a three-time Olympic champion and decorated Canadian ice hockey icon. Campbell-Pascall's session delved into crucial topics, including embracing challenges, confronting fears, and stepping outside of comfort zones.

The 2025 AD Canada Annual Meeting is set to occur at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto from May 26-29, 2025. AD Industrial & Safety-Canada and Building Supplies-Canada divisions look forward to reunite attendees once again for another event rooted in best practice-sharing and mutual growth.

Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 21 31 Pm
Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 15 Members
June 17, 2024
Iwdc 30th Anniversary Logo 900
IWDC Celebrates its 30th Anniversary
June 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 10 At 11 26 06 Am
Longtime NAW Leader Van Dongen Dies
June 10, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 21 31 Pm
Associations
Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 15 Members
Iwdc 30th Anniversary Logo 900
Associations
IWDC Celebrates its 30th Anniversary
Screenshot 2024 06 10 At 11 26 06 Am
Associations
Longtime NAW Leader Van Dongen Dies
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Iwdc 30th Anniversary Logo 900
Associations
IWDC Celebrates its 30th Anniversary
The cooperative's combined member sales have tripled over that span.
June 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 10 At 11 26 06 Am
Associations
Longtime NAW Leader Van Dongen Dies
He headed the group for more than four decades before retiring in 2020.
June 10, 2024
2024 Fall Summit Save The Date
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for Fall Summit
The conference will be held in Orlando in late September.
June 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm 64d53e26bdd30
Associations
Evergreen Supply Network Names New Executive Director
Jen Miller most recently served as president of agricultural product manufacturer Behlen Country.
June 3, 2024
The Music City Center, Nashville, Dec. 2022.
Associations
STAFDA Announces Educational Sessions for 2024 Convention
The annual convention and trade show will be held in November in Nashville.
May 31, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 28 At 3 31 47 Pm
Associations
Hydraquip Joins IDCO
The Houston company has provided fluid power solutions for more than four decades.
May 28, 2024
Alex Hodge And Matt Onofrio (920 X 537 Px) (1)
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. Appoints New Board Members
Horizon Distribution's Alex Hodge and GT Midwest's Matt Onofrio will join the panel next month.
May 22, 2024
The 2024 AD board of directors.
Associations
AD Members Elect 2024 Board of Directors
The buying group elected three board members and added Border States' new CEO.
May 21, 2024
Monterrey, Mexico.
Associations
Precision Metalforming Association Forms Mexico District
The newest district will provide educational programming, workforce development, plant tours and networking.
May 16, 2024
Welcome Card Template G (920 X 537 Px) (2)
Associations
Singer Industrial Joins AD's Bearings and Power Transmission Division
Singer's journey began 25 years ago with the acquisition of AD member Hampton Rubber.
April 30, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 29 At 1 31 37 Pm
Associations
Marshall Wolf Automation Certified by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
The company said the WBENC is the "gold standard" for women-owned business certification in the U.S.
April 29, 2024
Chris Mullin
Associations
NBA Legend to Keynote DPA Conference
The conference will be held early next month in Indianapolis.
April 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3 Ptda 651ae3a33d2ea
Associations
PTDA Adds Service First Processing
The company provides credit card and electronic payment processing — particularly for trade associations and buying groups.
April 19, 2024
Jennifer Murphy and Tom Gale.
Associations
Murphy, Gale Honored by ISA
The Industrial Supply Association awarded distinctions at this week's annual conference.
April 17, 2024