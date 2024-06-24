VANCOUVER, B.C. — AD Canada hosted its second annual meeting from June 3-6, uniting over 500 participants from the group’s Industrial & Safety-Canada and Building Supplies-Canada divisions.

At the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver and the Douglas Hotel, the event brought attendees to the Canadian West Coast to gather in the spirit of building connections, fortifying partnerships, and leveraging opportunities for face-to-face collaboration.

Rob Dewar, President of AD Canada, offered his sentiments on the standout event:

"The 2024 AD Canada Annual Meeting truly excelled as a remarkable gathering — bringing together two divisions that are so closely intertwined for another stellar meeting was especially meaningful. The dynamic discussions and enthusiastic engagement that I witnessed in all sessions ignite my personal excitement to see the outcomes of these opportunities through the lens of our mission to grow together. I am very proud of our group’s commitment to expanding relationships, and my immense appreciation goes out to the entire AD team for their dedicated efforts in producing an event so extraordinary."

The 2024 AD Canada Annual Meeting encompassed over 2,700 strategic booth sessions as a key component of the conference. These one-on-one, face-to-face appointments between independent distributor members and manufacturer suppliers proved to offer ample value to both participants, as the sessions connected key decision-makers across organizations for a series of collaborative conversations. Discussing important initiatives and plans to maximize partnerships for the latter half of 2024 and beyond, event attendees seized the opportunity to propel their growth strategies to enhance mutual success. Apart from formal business meetings, participants also had opportunities to connect and establish relationships with fellow attendees in more informal settings, such as during various cocktail receptions and other social sessions.

“For me, the AD Canada Annual Meeting symbolized the notion that strength lies in unity," said AD Building Supplies-Canada Chairman Gary Sangha. "Seeing and experiencing the energy of collaboration and shared purpose amongst industry leaders during the various conference sessions further fueled my optimism, and reinforced my belief that together, we can achieve remarkable heights. I enthusiastically look forward to seeing what the second half of 2024 holds for our group of best-in-class members and suppliers, following these important few days of strategic conversations.”

“In reflecting on the 2024 AD Canada Annual Meeting, I'm reminded of the profound impact of strong relationships and commitment to mutual growth," added AD Industrial & Safety-Canada Chairman Glenn Watt. "Observing the creative exchange and forward-thinking discussions among industry professionals throughout the conference was truly invigorating. I’d like to extend my thanks to the AD team for bringing yet another unforgettable event to fruition!”

The week’s events also included a valuable session organized by the AD Canada Gender Equity Network. Attendees were captivated by a dynamic and inspiring presentation from Cassie Campbell-Pascall, a three-time Olympic champion and decorated Canadian ice hockey icon. Campbell-Pascall's session delved into crucial topics, including embracing challenges, confronting fears, and stepping outside of comfort zones.

The 2025 AD Canada Annual Meeting is set to occur at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto from May 26-29, 2025. AD Industrial & Safety-Canada and Building Supplies-Canada divisions look forward to reunite attendees once again for another event rooted in best practice-sharing and mutual growth.