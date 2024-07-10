PTDA's 2024 Industry Summit 'Broadening Horizons'

The conference features the return of the much-anticipated and popular Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange.

Power Transmission Distributors Association
Jul 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 09 20 Pm

CHICAGO — Members of the Power Transmission Distributors Association will gather at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for the 2024 Industry Summit on October 24-26.

This year’s program — “Broadening Horizons. Elevating Excellence.” — will do just that: expand participants' knowledge of leading-edge trends and solutions for tackling industry challenges, along with opportunities to network with peers.

Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 03 03 Pm“Our members look forward to the Industry Summit, particularly the opportunity to network and foster relationships to mutually advance business,” said PTDA President Brian Nowak, president and chief executive officer, Kurz Industrial Solutions. “This year’s program will highlight timely issues impacting the Power Transmission/Motion Control industry with speakers providing insights and ideas on artificial intelligence and digital marketing.” 

The much-anticipated and popular Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange (MD-IDEX) returns for two sessions. An efficient and cost-effective forum, distributor and manufacturer executives meet for high-level discussions on sales strategies and growth. This year’s event will feature some changes. On day one, distributor sales executives will be seated in booths. This switch will allow greater flexibility for channel partners to make introductions or reconnect. Day two will feature the traditional format of pre-schedule appointments between manufacturers — who will be seated in booth — and distributors.  

Renowned industry leaders will lead keynote presentations and discussions including:

  • Expert economist Taylor St. Germain, Economist and Speaker, ITR Economics, returns to delve into key economic indicators, market trends and the latest industrial production findings to help industry leaders understand potential opportunities and risks so they can plan accordingly for 2025 and beyond.
  • Learn about the latest digital marketing trends and how to implement tools to boost business from Steve Lerch, founder, Story Arch Consulting. In the presentation, Modern Marketing: Battling for Attention and Influence in a Digital World, Learch will discuss how to embrace these practices and offer new ways to inform, educate, persuade and sell—all which can lead to stronger customer engagement and sales.
  • Discover how to transform a sour situation into something positive with Tim Gabrielson, comedian, mentalist and magician and his presentation Lemons to Laughs: Get All the Good the Day Has to Give. Gabrielson will demonstrate how to activate a TIM (Temporarily Interrupting Mindset) to “pause-itively” interpret the surrounding world and respond instead of just react.
  • Glean how emerging technologies like AI and ChatGPT can boost businesses to automate processes and enhance customer experiences, from Ramy Nassar, author and acclaimed AI and strategic foresight thought leader. Nassar will present hands-on examples, case studies and best practices during his presentation Gearing for Growth: Driving Deep Transformation with AI. 

Beyond meals and receptions, there are exclusive gatherings for Women in the Industry (WITI), Next Gen attendees and First Timers. The Industry Summit will conclude with an Aprés Skis farewell event.  

For more information, view sponsorship opportunities, book a hotel room at The Broadmoor and register, visit ptda.org/IndustrySummit. Early-bird registration will close September 16, 2024.


Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 9, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 1 29 13 Pm
ISA Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors
July 8, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (30)
AD Canada Hosts its Second Annual Meeting
June 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 21 31 Pm
Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 15 Members
June 17, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 1 29 13 Pm
Associations
ISA Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (30)
Associations
AD Canada Hosts its Second Annual Meeting
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 21 31 Pm
Associations
Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 15 Members
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 9, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (30)
Associations
AD Canada Hosts its Second Annual Meeting
More than 500 participants descended on Vancouver for the conference.
June 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 21 31 Pm
Associations
Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 15 Members
The new companies span raw materials suppliers, manufacturers and adhesive and sealant consultants.
June 17, 2024
Iwdc 30th Anniversary Logo 900
Associations
IWDC Celebrates its 30th Anniversary
The cooperative's combined member sales have tripled over that span.
June 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 10 At 11 26 06 Am
Associations
Longtime NAW Leader Van Dongen Dies
He headed the group for more than four decades before retiring in 2020.
June 10, 2024
2024 Fall Summit Save The Date
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for Fall Summit
The conference will be held in Orlando in late September.
June 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm 64d53e26bdd30
Associations
Evergreen Supply Network Names New Executive Director
Jen Miller most recently served as president of agricultural product manufacturer Behlen Country.
June 3, 2024
The Music City Center, Nashville, Dec. 2022.
Associations
STAFDA Announces Educational Sessions for 2024 Convention
The annual convention and trade show will be held in November in Nashville.
May 31, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 28 At 3 31 47 Pm
Associations
Hydraquip Joins IDCO
The Houston company has provided fluid power solutions for more than four decades.
May 28, 2024
Alex Hodge And Matt Onofrio (920 X 537 Px) (1)
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. Appoints New Board Members
Horizon Distribution's Alex Hodge and GT Midwest's Matt Onofrio will join the panel next month.
May 22, 2024
The 2024 AD board of directors.
Associations
AD Members Elect 2024 Board of Directors
The buying group elected three board members and added Border States' new CEO.
May 21, 2024
Monterrey, Mexico.
Associations
Precision Metalforming Association Forms Mexico District
The newest district will provide educational programming, workforce development, plant tours and networking.
May 16, 2024
Welcome Card Template G (920 X 537 Px) (2)
Associations
Singer Industrial Joins AD's Bearings and Power Transmission Division
Singer's journey began 25 years ago with the acquisition of AD member Hampton Rubber.
April 30, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 29 At 1 31 37 Pm
Associations
Marshall Wolf Automation Certified by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
The company said the WBENC is the "gold standard" for women-owned business certification in the U.S.
April 29, 2024
Chris Mullin
Associations
NBA Legend to Keynote DPA Conference
The conference will be held early next month in Indianapolis.
April 23, 2024