AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. Appoints New Board Members

Horizon Distribution's Alex Hodge and GT Midwest's Matt Onofrio will join the panel next month.

Peggy Penjuke, AD
May 22, 2024
AD

WAYNE, Pa. —  AD on Wednesday announced the appointment of two new members joining the Industrial & Safety-U.S. divisional board, effective June 2024: Alex Hodge, CEO of Horizon Distribution, and Matt Onofrio, president of GT Midwest.

The divisional board, a vital aspect of AD's member-owned and governed structure, plays a critical role in shaping strategies and helping to direct the future for each respective business segment.

Horizon Distribution Inc., headquartered in Yakima, Washington, is in its 143rd year of operations and is a fifth-generation business. As an industrial distributor, its primary focus is on manufacturing, food processing, fruit packing and government sales. As a retail distributor, Horizon supplies hardware stores, farm and ranch stores, contractor lumber yards, large chain stores and multiple e-commerce companies. Horizon Distribution has been an active and proud AD owner-member since 2000.

“Alex is an extremely engaged leader. He currently serves as both an AD Product Committee member and as an AD Executive Network Facilitator. He has participated in both the AD Emerging Leaders group and as a member of the AD Member Supply (AMSY) Steering Committee,” said Mike Carr, president of AD’s Industrial & Safety – U.S. division. “Alex demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the industry which sets a high standard for others to follow. He exhibits a clear strategic vision, effectively conveying his vision and inspiring his team to achieve collective goals."

GT Midwest, headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, with major operations in Kansas City, Missouri, and Omaha, Nebraska, is a general line distributor with significant concentrations of business in production fasteners, hydraulic hose and general MRO.

Onofrio has been with GT since 1995 and became president in 2006. He is an AD Executive Network member and delegate and engages in multiple AD programs and services to help grow his business. Outside of work, he has served on the board of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Wichita, on the finance councils of two local parishes, and as an officer of a local business organization.

“Matt’s exceptional track record in practicing empathy and cultivating trusted relationships with GT Midwest associates, in the industry, and in the local markets they serve has fostered a high level of mutual respect and reliability,” said Carr. “Adding Matt to this like-minded group of divisional board members will strengthen the governance for the division.”

"We are excited to welcome Alex Hodge and Matt Onofrio to AD’s Industrial & Safety – U.S. Divisional Board of Directors," said Marisol Fernandez, president of AD’s Electrical & Industrial business unit. "Their combined expertise, vision, and strategic foresight will both compliment and elevate this group of entrepreneurs and take the division to the next level. The appointment of these distinguished individuals reflects AD's unwavering dedication to assembling divisional boards comprised of owner-members with diverse perspectives and comprehensive industry knowledge.”

AD looks forward to leveraging the unique expertise of Hodge and Onofrio as it embarks on an exciting chapter of continued growth. Their strategic guidance and leadership will be instrumental in shaping the division's future trajectory, and ensuring its continued success.

