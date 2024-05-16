Precision Metalforming Association Forms Mexico District

The newest district will provide educational programming, workforce development, plant tours and networking.

Precision Metalforming Association
May 16, 2024
Monterrey, Mexico.
iStock.com/Monica Garza Maldonado

CLEVELAND —The Precision Metalforming Association on Thursday announced the creation of a Mexico district to provide metalforming professionals in the country with access to educational programming, workforce development, industry plant tours, social events and networking. 

PMA has 17 districts across North America that provide members with a variety of local activities and meetings that are unique to the needs of the area served. 

More than 40 industry professionals attended a PMA Mexico meet and greet reception held in conjunction with FABTECH Mexico in Monterrey on May 7, followed by a district planning meeting on May 8 to set forth the direction for the district. Twenty-five interested volunteer officers attended the planning meeting.

“The creation of the Mexico district was made possible because of strong support from PMA members in the country,” said David Klotz, PMA president. “Through this new district, we look forward to continuing to expand PMA’s presence in Mexico and to focus on providing the benefits, networking opportunities, workforce development initiatives and industry advocacy needed to help our members thrive.” 

“By developing the Mexico district, PMA can facilitate greater cooperation and communication among companies in the region, as well as companies outside of Mexico looking to invest in the country,” said Randy Kish, PMA member engagement manager. “We look forward to providing opportunities for members to share knowledge, learn from each other and work together as a community to strengthen the Mexican metalforming industry.” 

The district currently is recruiting volunteers for a variety of district board positions. Plans are underway to officially launch the district later this year with a social event.

