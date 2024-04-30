Singer Industrial Joins AD's Bearings and Power Transmission Division

Singer's journey began 25 years ago with the acquisition of AD member Hampton Rubber.

Peggy Penjuke, AD
Apr 30, 2024
AD

WAYNE, Pa. – Singer Industrial, a growth-oriented independent distributor with a large North American footprint, is joining AD’s Bearings & Power Transmission Division effective May 1.

Singer Industrial is a leading distributor of industrial rubber and fluid power products, including hose and accessories, gaskets, sheet rubber, conveyor belting and accessories, hydraulic and pneumatic components, and other industrial supplies. With over 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Singer’s knowledgeable sales team supports thousands of customers across a variety of end markets.

Singer Industrial’s journey began in 1999 with the purchase of existing AD member Hampton Rubber. Since then, Singer has continued to grow rapidly by acquiring additional businesses, expanding their geographic footprint and product offering with each new partnership.

"Throughout Singer Industrial's 25-year journey, we've been dedicated to delivering mission-critical products and services to key industrial markets across North America," said Chris Holder, VP of operational excellence at Singer Industrial. “We're excited about this collaboration with AD and the expanded value it can bring to our customers.”

Darin Davenport, AD’s president, Bearings and Power Transmission, added, "Expanding our existing partnership with Singer Industrial will significantly enhance our capabilities in several key, adjacent product categories – especially industrial and hydraulic hose and related accessories. Our team is thrilled to have the opportunity to work more closely with Singer Industrial moving forward, and we are excited about our future together.”

Welcome Card Template G (920 X 537 Px) (2)
