NBA Legend to Keynote DPA Buying Group Conference

The conference will be held early next month in Indianapolis.

Distributor Partners of America
Apr 23, 2024
Chris Mullin
Chris Mullin
DPA

CINCINNATI – Distributor Partners of America, a leading buying group serving the janitorial, safety and industrial supply industries, has announced its keynote speaker for its upcoming buying and networking conference, May 1-3 in Indianapolis. 

"We are pleased to welcome five-time NBA All-Star, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Chris Mullin as our keynote speaker. Chris is a basketball icon, and in conjunction with our conference theme, 'One Team, One Dream,' Mullin was also a part of the original gold medal-winning 1992 'Dream Team.' We look forward to his inspirational remarks and utilizing his on-the-court strategies to help make our businesses more competitive and more profitable off-the-court,” said Zac Haines, CEO of DPA Buying Group.

Following his remarks, DPA members will be treated to a kickoff party at the NCAA Hall of Champions with live music and entertainment.

Mullin’s legacy was forged during one of the most star-studded eras in the history of the sport. Mullin first jumped onto the national radar in college at St. John's, where he was a three-time Big East Player of the Year and led the program to the 1985 Final Four. The Golden State Warriors subsequently selected Mullin with the seventh overall pick in that year's NBA Draft. Mullin later played a key role for championship-contending teams with the Indiana Pacers before spending a final season with the Warriors in 2000-2001.  

In addition to his illustrious pro career, Mullin is well-remembered for being part of the gold medal-winning Team USA squads at the Olympics in 1984 and in 1992. After retiring from the basketball court, he served as an executive with Golden State and the head coach at his alma mater, St. John's. Mullin has worked as an analyst for ESPN and is currently a member of the Warriors broadcast team on NBC Sports Bay Area. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. 

In addition to Mullin, on Friday morning, DPA conference attendees will hear from presenters about the group’s new training initiatives, including an overview of the recently launched DPA University and an introduction to DPA’s new partnership with JaniTrain.

