Murphy, Gale Honored by ISA

The Industrial Supply Association awarded distinctions at this week's annual conference.

Industrial Distribution Staff
Apr 17, 2024
Jennifer Murphy and Tom Gale.
Jennifer Murphy and Tom Gale.

The Industrial Supply Association (ISA) has announced that Jennifer Murphy, President and CEO of NetPlus Alliance, is the recipient of its annual Women’s Influence Award. Awarded at ISA24 in Charlotte, NC, ISA says this accolade recognizes Murphy’s outstanding commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial supply channel.

ISA says Murphy’s leadership at NetPlus Alliance, a buying group for industrial and construction supplies distributors and manufacturers, "has been marked by a commitment to building an inclusive and dedicated team with a purpose-driven culture."

Under her leadership, NetPlus Alliance has experienced remarkable growth, with total purchases by distributors and suppliers increasing by an impressive 265% since 2013.

“Receiving the Women’s Influence Award from the Industrial Supply Association is a great honor, as it acknowledges our collective commitment to promote diversity and inclusivity in our industry,” said Jennifer Murphy.

ISA has also awarded its John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award to Tom Gale, CEO of Modern Distribution Management (MDM).

According to ISA, Gale's career within the industry has been marked by his commitment to excellence and innovation.

"I am deeply honored to receive the John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award from ISA,” said Tom. “This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the fantastic team at MDM over the past 20 years and the incredibly generous support of the industrial supply community. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to the industry's growth and evolution."


