PTDA Welcomes Three New Members

Pacific International Bearing joined the group as a distributor member.

Power Transmission Distributors Association
Feb 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 22 At 2 53 19 Pm
PTDA

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control distribution channel, welcomes three new members.

Distributor: Pacific International Bearing

Pacific International Bearing Inc. has been a leading supplier of bearings and related products to OEMs in the aerospace, miniature, commercial, military and industrial sectors for more than 30 years. The company also offers bearing cleaning and relubrication in its designated Class 10,000 clean room.

Manufacturer: Reliable Bronze & Manufacturing

Reliable Bronze & Manufacturing Inc., founded in 1968, manufactures its proprietary R-Lube and R-Con cast bronze bearings, bushings, bearings, wear plates, customized powder metal bushings and made to order products. Additionally, the company builds custom graphite parts, grooving and other product alterations.

Associate: Blue Meteor

Blue Meteor Inc. leverages artificial intelligence and Cloud technologies to provide easy to use B2B and B2C product data management solutions. Its proprietary products — DataBridge, AmazePXM and DataXchange — seamlessly integrate with any enterprise Product Information Management (PIM) or Master Data Management (MDM) solution.

