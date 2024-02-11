Nova Equipment & Supplies Joins Triple S

NASHUA, N.H. — Triple S, a leading facilities solutions group, announced the addition of Nova Equipment & Supplies Company of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to its family of distributors.

A second-generation business, Nova Equipment & Supplies has served the north-central Pennsylvania market since its establishment in 1995.

As a Triple S member, Nova Equipment & Supplies gains access to an array of benefits and resources tailored to improve its business. Nova Equipment & Supplies will have access to the SSS brand and its proprietary systems, providing a unique and competitive product offering within its market area.

Nova will also have access to the Regional Distribution Centers program aimed at improving inventory turns and optimizing cash flow. To foster continuous growth, Nova will benefit from comprehensive learning programs designed to empower distributor sales reps and executives with the skills and knowledge to compete in the future.

In addition, Nova will have access to healthcare GPOs, Purchasing Cooperative of America contract, and Partners in Protection program.

These are just a few of the numerous benefits and programs underscoring Triple S’s commitment to providing unparalleled support and resources for independent distribution.