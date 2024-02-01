IDCO Adds Royal Brass & Hose

The company provides hydraulic and pneumatic hoses, fittings and assemblies.

Feb 1, 2024
MADISON, Ala. — IDCO, the premier cooperative for independent distributors specializing in hose, fittings, gaskets, rubber materials and related products, on Thursday announced Royal Brass & Hose as its newest member.

This year is particularly special as it marks Royal Brass & Hose's 75th year in business, symbolizing a legacy of excellence and dedication to quality in the hydraulic and pneumatic industry.

This partnership strengthens IDCO's mission to foster a collaborative community that promotes expertise and mutual success and celebrates a significant milestone in Royal Brass & Hose’s history.

Royal Brass & Hose, known for its comprehensive range of hydraulic and pneumatic hoses, fittings, assemblies and related products, aligns with IDCO’s commitment to quality and excellence. Its inclusion in the IDCO network offers members access to a wider product selection and a wealth of industry knowledge.

