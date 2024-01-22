PTDA Foundation Board Members Begin 2024 Terms

Matt Pavlinsky, the director of power transmission products at Applied Industrial Technologies, will serve as board president.

Power Transmission Distributors Association Foundation
Jan 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 22 At 2 39 09 Pm
PTDA Foundation

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association Foundation board of trustees has begun its leadership term.

Matt Pavlinsky, director of power transmission products at Applied Industrial Technologies, assumes the role of president. Pavlinsky has been involved with the PTDA Foundation since 2018. Most recently, he served on the board of trustees and the PT WORK Force Education, Research and Knowledge committee.

“I am excited for the collective expertise and acumen the 2024 board brings to our efforts as we look in a new direction,” Pavlinsky said. “The foundation is shifting its efforts to where it can have the most impact. Namely, building awareness of rewarding careers in the power transmission and motion control industry and developing initiatives focused on providing vital educational and financial support for those interested in pursuing PT/MC careers or who already are working in the industry.” 

Joining Pavlinsky on the board are:

  • Vice President Mike McLain, vice president, Allied Bearing Supply (Harahan, La.)
  • PTDA President Brian Nowak, president & CEO, Kurz Industrial Solutions (Neenah, Wis)
  • PTDA Treasurer JP Bouchard, vice president, General Bearing Service (Ottawa, Ontario)
  • Keith Nowak, president, MPT Drives, Inc. (Madison Heights, Mich.)
  • Ajay Bajaj, president, Rotator Products Limited (Woodbridge, Ontario)
  • Rex Davis, VP operations, MAXCO Chain Ltd. (Marietta, Ga.)
  • Hafeez Hameer, national distribution manager, Hercules OEM (Des Plaines, Ill.)
  • Barbara Ross, director channel & representatives, Pfannenburg USA (Lancaster, N.Y.)
  • Scott Taylor, vice president & general manager, Schaeffler Canada Inc. (Stratford, Ontario)
  • JT Wubbolding, vice president of sales, NORD Drivesystems (Waunakee, Wis.)

Newly appointed PTDA Foundation Director Kevin Koreman will support the board in its execution of plans and programs. Most recently, Koreman was member services specialist with PTDA. He began his career with PTDA as operations & administrative assistant in 2018.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law.

Latest in Associations
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
January 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 1 52 35 Pm
Marshall Wolf Automation CEO Joins AHTD Board
January 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm 6578c4b6400b7
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Hire, Organizational Changes
January 12, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 11 At 1 52 35 Pm
PTDA Announces 2024 Leaders
January 11, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 1 52 35 Pm
Associations
Marshall Wolf Automation CEO Joins AHTD Board
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm 6578c4b6400b7
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Hire, Organizational Changes
Screen Shot 2024 01 11 At 1 52 35 Pm
Associations
PTDA Announces 2024 Leaders
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsor Content
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
More in Associations
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Take control of your company's success by crafting smarter KPIs. In this free, expert guide, Bernie Smith leads you through 52 crucial indicators that will help you boost top- and bottom-line growth.
January 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm 6578c4b6400b7
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Hire, Organizational Changes
Scott Hanson has joined the buying group as business development director.
January 12, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 11 At 1 52 35 Pm
Associations
PTDA Announces 2024 Leaders
Kurz Industrial Solutions CEO Brian Nowak will serve as the association's president.
January 11, 2024
Lura Mc Bride And Luis Valls Image
Associations
AD Electrical-U.S. Division Welcomes Two New Board Members
Turtle co-CEO Luis Valls and Van Meter CEO Lura McBride were appointed to the division's board.
January 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3
Associations
PTDA to Host Industry Immersion Conference
The intensive program is designed to help those who are new to the power transmission and motion control industry.
January 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm
Associations
NetPlus Distributors Optimistic for the New Year
About three-quarters of members expect sales to be up in 2023.
December 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 49 16 Pm
Associations
PTDA Welcomes Four New Members
The additions include Top Industrial Service & Supply, along with three manufacturers.
December 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 06 At 1 55 11 Pm
Associations
Former Defense Secretary to Address NAW Summit
Robert Gates served eight presidents during his 27 years as an intelligence professional.
December 6, 2023
Rga Corporate
Associations
IDCO Adds Rubber & Gasket Co. of America
The Arkansas-based company operates 15 warehouses in seven states.
November 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm
Associations
Schneider Electric Pledges $1M to NAED Channel Transformation Initiative
Schneider is the first manufacturer to join the industry-wide effort.
November 28, 2023
Ad Edges
Associations
Edges Electrical Group Joins AD Electrical U.S. Division
Edges is the largest independent electrical wholesale distributor in Northern California.
November 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 38 45 Pm 65552c27547d0
Associations
STAFDA Announces Registration for 'Excellence in Distribution' Program
The management school will be held in Nashville next spring.
November 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 49 22 Pm
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for 2024 Convention
The show will be held in April at the Charlotte Convention Center.
November 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 38 45 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Announces New Officers
The group elected its 2024 leadership at its convention earlier this month.
November 15, 2023
Ad Logo E 5e68ecf1b9dcc
Associations
AD Owner Members Achieve Record Sales Through 9 Months
Sales reached $57.6 billion, up 3% compared to last year.
October 31, 2023