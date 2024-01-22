PTDA Foundation Board Members Begin 2024 Terms

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association Foundation board of trustees has begun its leadership term.

Matt Pavlinsky, director of power transmission products at Applied Industrial Technologies, assumes the role of president. Pavlinsky has been involved with the PTDA Foundation since 2018. Most recently, he served on the board of trustees and the PT WORK Force Education, Research and Knowledge committee.

“I am excited for the collective expertise and acumen the 2024 board brings to our efforts as we look in a new direction,” Pavlinsky said. “The foundation is shifting its efforts to where it can have the most impact. Namely, building awareness of rewarding careers in the power transmission and motion control industry and developing initiatives focused on providing vital educational and financial support for those interested in pursuing PT/MC careers or who already are working in the industry.”

Joining Pavlinsky on the board are:

Vice President Mike McLain, vice president, Allied Bearing Supply (Harahan, La.)

PTDA President Brian Nowak, president & CEO, Kurz Industrial Solutions (Neenah, Wis)

PTDA Treasurer JP Bouchard, vice president, General Bearing Service (Ottawa, Ontario)

Keith Nowak, president, MPT Drives, Inc. (Madison Heights, Mich.)

Ajay Bajaj, president, Rotator Products Limited (Woodbridge, Ontario)

Rex Davis, VP operations, MAXCO Chain Ltd. (Marietta, Ga.)

Hafeez Hameer, national distribution manager, Hercules OEM (Des Plaines, Ill.)

Barbara Ross, director channel & representatives, Pfannenburg USA (Lancaster, N.Y.)

Scott Taylor, vice president & general manager, Schaeffler Canada Inc. (Stratford, Ontario)

JT Wubbolding, vice president of sales, NORD Drivesystems (Waunakee, Wis.)

Newly appointed PTDA Foundation Director Kevin Koreman will support the board in its execution of plans and programs. Most recently, Koreman was member services specialist with PTDA. He began his career with PTDA as operations & administrative assistant in 2018.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law.