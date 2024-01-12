NetPlus Alliance Announces New Hire, Organizational Changes

LOCKPORT, N.Y. – NetPlus Alliance recently announced a new hire and organizational changes to support its accelerated, rapid growth.

Since 2020, NetPlus has reported 90% purchases growth between distributor members and preferred suppliers. Additionally, the group added 96 new distributors and 60 new suppliers and business providers.

“It is important to me and to the NetPlus team that we continue to provide a high level of service and support to our distributor and supplier members, exceed annual growth goals with our preferred supplier partners, and build engagement across the NetPlus community,” said NetPlus Alliance President Jennifer Murphy.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, NetPlus Alliance organizational changes include:

Paul Byrnes has been promoted to senior vice president of development, and will oversee the distributor and supplier development, member services, marketing, program, and events teams.

Zach Brado has been promoted to vice president of development and marketing and will continue to support NetPlus suppliers, review and update rebate program contracts, and evaluate new supplier prospects. Brado will directly manage the marketing, program, and events team.

Todd Washburn will continue as vice president of business development, connecting NetPlus distributors and suppliers to facilitate organic growth. Washburn oversees and communicates information from the NetPlus Alliance Supplier Spend Survey to drive conversion and consolidation to NetPlus suppliers. He will continue to manage manufacturer’s rep relationships.

Scott Hanson has joined NetPlus as business development director and will be actively calling on distributor members to provide support and build awareness of NetPlus programs and benefits.

Cynthia Gabriele will be the director of engagement and events, and will oversee the annual meeting, training and education, and NetPlus programs, including Growth Plus and NetPlus Perks.

Jennifer McMillan will be taking on the role of HR manager and take on all HR responsibilities, as well as hiring and onboarding new employees. McMillan will retain the role of executive assistant and office manager.

Shirley Weiland will continue as assistant vice president of member services and will now work with the development team, committed to the ongoing management, support, and success of NetPlus distributors and suppliers.

Molly Greene will continue as director of marketing, overseeing all aspects of NetPlus marketing and branding, as well as the Supplier Partnership Program.

Sebastian Habermehl will continue to administer the Supplier Partnership Program and will manage the NetPlus business services.

Kerry Atlas will continue to lead the finance and operations team, overseeing all company operations and finances, including supplier reporting and the distribution of rebate. Atlas is supported by Kate Borth, director of finance, Tori Dalio, accounting representative, and Karl Tschaepe, finance administrator.

As a result of its continued growth, NetPlus Alliance was recognized in 2023 as a Fast Track Company and one of the Top Private Companies in Western New York by Buffalo Business First, as well as a University at Buffalo Fast 46 finalist, ranking in the top 46 fastest-growing companies owned by a UB graduate.