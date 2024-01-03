PTDA to Host Industry Immersion Conference

The intensive program is designed to help those who are new to the power transmission and motion control industry.

Power Transmission Distributors Association
Jan 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association will host a new talent development event, the "PTDA 2024 Industry Immersion Conference," in Hollywood, Florida, on Feb. 29, 2024.

This intensive program is designed to help those who are new to the power transmission and motion control industry grow the interpersonal skills, networking capabilities and industry essentials for building successful relationships with coworkers, executives and customers. 

“Every PT/MC employer wants to develop their employees into trusted and valued contributors to their team, company and customers’ success,” said John Newman, vice president, sales-Americas, BDI and Industry Immersion task force chair. “This event is an exceptional investment in helping new talent hone the skills they need to outperform in 2024 and beyond.” 

The Industry Immersion Conference is designed to advance professional perspectives and experience of emerging leaders within the PT/MC industry. The curriculum of the program has been developed by experienced members and includes: 

  • A panel discussion designed to help newcomers discover best practices when working with channel partners. Panelists include veteran PTDA members Jeff Cloud (IBT Industrial Solutions) as moderator and Barabara Ross (Pfannenberg USA), Steve Kalgreen (Akron Bearing Company Inc.) and AnnaMarie Donaldson (Regal Rexnord).
  • A member panel aimed to help attendees understand how to maintain relationships with customers. Jason Sorce (Bando USA Inc.) will moderate and John Newman (BDI), Mike Pulley (Bartlett Bearing Co. Inc.) Mitch Bouchard (General Bearing Service Inc.) and Darin Davenport (Affiliated Distributors Inc.) will serve as panelists.

Additional programming will include learning about various PTDA resources and programs to assist attendees in their roles and informal networking with PTDA leadership.  

For more information, visit ptda.org/IndustryImmersion.

