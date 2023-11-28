Schneider Electric Pledges $1M to NAED Channel Transformation Initiative

Schneider is the first manufacturer to join the industry-wide effort.

Schneider Electric
Nov 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm
iStock

BOSTON — Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, on Tuesday announced a $1 million pledge to the NAED Education & Research Foundation to support its "Next Level Now" campaign.

Schneider Electric is the first manufacturer to join the industry-wide effort to develop insights, tools and services that support the digital transformation and modernization of the distribution channel.

Schneider Electric is a long-time member of NAED and the program’s first at the Visionary Circle level, pledging $1 million over the next five years. This investment will improve the impact and sustainability of the channel, as well as its modernization by developing strategies and tools to optimize business practices.

Schneider Electric shares the vision of a modern, digital channel to benefit all stakeholders involved by engaging a new and larger customer base, increasing sales, and providing a better overall customer experience.

“We provide a shared experience to our customers, and the industry wins on the quality of that shared experience,” said Mike Montanari, vice president of channel development. “The 'Next Level Now' campaign is an opportunity for us to align together so we can continually deliver the best possible experience for the customers we collectively serve. Schneider Electric is honored to support this vital initiative.”

With its five-year commitment to the program, Schneider Electric demonstrates the strength of its relationships with distribution partners and its leadership position in the industry as distributors explore and develop new capabilities to optimize their businesses and keep pace with customer expectations and needs.

