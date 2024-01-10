AD Electrical-U.S. Division Welcomes Two New Board Members

WAYNE, Pa. — AD is proud to announce the appointment of Luis Valls, co-CEO and president of Turtle, and Lura McBride, president and CEO, of Van Meter Inc., to the AD Electrical-U.S. Divisional Board, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Luis Valls is the co-CEO and president of Turtle, a fourth-generation, family-owned business leading the way for over 100 years in electrical and industrial distribution. Turtle’s business model is centered around delivering customer value and shaping the sustainable future of distribution and energy management with innovation and technology. Valls is a proven leader and throughout his successful career has been instrumental in leading the company’s growth and strategic direction. His thought leadership and innovative thinking will make a strong addition to this team.

“Luis has proven himself to be an outstanding sales and technology leader. He brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of the electrical industry, independent distribution and sales leadership. Having spearheaded several successful company transformations and demonstrating a keen understanding of market dynamics, he is poised to provide invaluable insights into expanding AD’s presence in new and emerging markets,” said Karen Baker, president of AD’s Electrical-U.S. Division.

Lura McBride is the president and CEO of Van Meter Inc., a 100% employee-owned electrical and automation distributor with more than 850 employee-owners in 25 locations across seven states. McBride joined Van Meter in 2008 as vice president of organizational effectiveness, was promoted to chief operating officer in 2010 and named president and CEO in 2016. Her expertise is building strong teams, and she is intentional about cultivating a high-performance culture focused on creating lasting value for customers, supplier partners, communities and employee-owners.

McBride was named NAED’s 2023 Trailblazer, a distinguished recognition given to a woman who has had an exceptional career in distribution and positive impact on supporting women in the electrical distribution industry.

“Lura’s exceptional track record in building high-performance cultures is set to elevate our strategic direction. With a proven history of driving operational excellence and fostering a culture of innovation, she will play a pivotal role in helping to steer the Electrical-U.S. Division’s strategic priorities,” said Baker.

"We are thrilled to welcome Luis Valls and Lura McBride to AD’s Electrical-U.S. Divisional Board of Directors," said Marisol Fernandez, president of AD’s Electrical & Industrial business unit. "Their combined expertise, vision and strategic foresight will undoubtedly propel this division to new heights. The appointment of these distinguished individuals reflects AD's unwavering dedication to assembling divisional boards comprised of member owners with diverse perspectives and comprehensive industry knowledge.”

AD looks forward to leveraging the unique expertise of Luis Valls and Lura McBride as we embark on an exciting chapter of growth and innovation. Their strategic guidance and leadership will be instrumental in shaping the division's future trajectory and ensuring its continued success.