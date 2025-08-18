PTDA Adds Two New Distributors

The group also added a new manufacturer member.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 18, 2025
The Power Transmission Distributors Association announced Monday that it has added a pair of new distributor members, as well as a new manufacturer.

The new distributors are: 

- P&G Machine & Supply Co., a provider of gears, pulleys, sprockets, bearings and belts for the oil and gas, power and marine industries. The Mobile, Alabama, company also offers machine shop capabilities, emergency services and project management; and 

- Specialty Hose Xpress LLC, a distributor of industrial and hydraulic hose assemblies, fittings and accessories to manufacturing, fluid power and agricultural companies. The company operates four locations in central California, and will soon add new locations in Los Angeles and in Reno, Nevada.

“Joining PTDA allows us to connect with like-minded professionals who prioritize quality, efficiency and technical expertise,” Specialty Hose Xpress President Eric Plagenza said in a statement.

The new manufacturer, Marathon Electric LLC, is a Wisconsin-based producer of electric motors and generators.

