Marshall Wolf Automation CEO Joins AHTD Board

The company joined the automation distributor group in 2021.

Marshall Wolf Automation
Jan 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 1 52 35 Pm

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Marshall Wolf Automation announced that President and CEO Tina Hueppe has been selected to serve on the 2023-2024 board of directors of the Association for High Technology Distribution.  

AHTD is a North American association dedicated to the success of both automation service providers and manufacturers in the high technology space. AHTD members read as the who's who of companies that are important to the industry. 

Marshall Wolf Automation is a relatively new member of the group, joining AHTD in 2021.  

"My first encounter with AHTD was an eye-opening experience. I found it invigorating to be among leaders in our industry, including those that might be considered competitors, and how open everyone was to discussing challenges and best practices," Hueppe said. "One single message was loud and clear; get involved with AHTD, contribute, and by doing such, you will learn even more about your business."

In addition to being brought onto the board by her AHTD peers, Hueppe has also taken on the responsibility of chairing the Women in Automation Steering Committee for 2024, reflecting her dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within the automation industry.

AHTD is confident that Wolf's unique perspective, extensive experience, and commitment to excellence will contribute significantly to the association's mission and objectives. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Tina Hueppe to our Board of Directors. Her impressive background and leadership qualities align seamlessly with our values, and we are confident that her insights will be invaluable as we continue to advance the goals of AHTD," said AHTD Executive Director Leigha Schatzman.

Hueppe joined Marshall Wolf Automation in 2008 as vice president and became the president and CEO in 2018. During this time, she made several strategic shifts to allow the company to maintain growth through the COVID years.

