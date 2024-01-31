AD Member Ownership in Action

WAYNE, Pa. — A meeting of the AD Chairmans’ Council was held Jan. 24-25 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. AD’s Chairmans’ Council is comprised of the chairmen of each of AD’s 14 divisional boards.

AD’s divisional boards are elected by the members of their division and represent each industry AD operates within in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

John Hanna, president and COO of Fromm Electric Supply Corp. and AD Electrical-U.S. divisional board chair, and Todd Day, president of Standard Supply and AD HVAC-U.S. divisional board chair, highlighted the importance of the AD Chairmans' Council.

“By fostering the opportunity for cross divisional collaboration, policy formulation and best practice sharing, the AD owner/member experience is significantly enhanced,” Hanna said.

“The AD Chairmans’ Council has made some incredible changes to AD over the past two years, focusing on what matters to member owners. Our mission is to make AD the best member-owned organization, bar none,” said Day.

During the meeting, the council shared input from their boards, discussed market trends, brainstormed new ideas, and developed an action plan to address several strategic matters of importance to the AD owner/member community of growth-oriented independents.

Eric Findlay, president of Andrew Sheret Purchasing Ltd. and AD Plumbing & Heating-Canada divisional board chair, said, “It was a productive two days of working together to enhance and refine the divisional governance practices and strategies of our member-owned group.”

Pictured at the AD Chairmans' Council meeting:

Front (L-R):

Eduardo Berner, CFO of Bricos and AD Mexico Divisional Board Chair

Glenn Watt, CFO of Tenaquip and AD Industrial & Safety Canada Divisional Board Chair

Ben Nations, Co-CEO of B&D Industrial & AD Bearings & Power Transmission Divisional Board Chair

Tommy Thompson, Executive Vice President of Turner Supply & AD Industrial & Safety U.S. Divisional Board Chair

John Hanna, President & COO of Fromm Electric Supply Corp. & AD Electrical U.S. Divisional Board Chair

Gary Sangha, CEO of Crown Building Supplies Ltd. & AD Building Supplies Canada Divisional Board Chair

Eric Findlay, President of Andrew Sheret Purchasing Ltd. & AD Plumbing & Heating Canada Divisional Board Chair

Jeff Wool, Executive Vice President of Wool Plumbing Supply & AD Decorative Brands Divisional Board Chair

Back (L-R):