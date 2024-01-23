DPA Buying Group Launches DPA University

The online educational portal offers free product training and soft-skills courses to DPA distributors and their employees.

DPA Buying Group
Jan 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 23 At 3 23 16 Pm
DPA

CINCINNATI — Distributor Partners of America has cut the ribbon to unveil DPA University — www.DPAUniversity.com — the group’s new online educational portal which offers free product training and soft-skills courses to all DPA distributors and their employees.

“Studies have shown that people are more likely to sell what they know. That’s why we are investing in our distributors and manufacturers with this powerful technology. Product training and knowledge is an integral part of our members’ sales growth and success,” said DPA CEO Zachary T. Haines.  

DPA partnered with BlueVolt, an industry-leading Learning Management System (LMS) to create a cutting-edge online learning platform for its membership. It was designed with the intention of enhancing employee knowledge, building DPA manufacturer brand awareness, and increasing sales. There are currently more than 70 product-specific courses on the platform, each ranging from 5-minutes to over an hour in duration. Several of the courses contain recap summaries and even quizzes at the end of the presentation to ensure knowledge is retained.

“We are actively working with the group’s manufacturers to add new content and training courses to our growing library. Whenever a new supplier participates, distributors will be notified that those learning modules are available.”

In addition to product training, DPA distributors also have access to over 1,000 soft-skills courses that include customer service, sales training, workplace safety, leadership training, courses on finance, technology, time management, human resources, and more.

“One of the courses is titled ‘Closing the Sale.’ Imagine how much more profitable a distributor might be if their salespeople just took two or three of these courses,” Haines said.

DPA University is free for all DPA distributor members. Owners and department heads can utilize this resource for the greater benefit of the organization, no matter the industry. They will have the ability to customize individual “learning tracks” for their team members and track their completion results.

A phased rollout of DPA University began with the group’s Safety, Industrial and Automotive membership. In the coming months, the group will open the doors to all distributors in the Janitorial/Sanitation and Packaging divisions.

Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 22 At 2 39 09 Pm
PTDA Foundation Board Members Begin 2024 Terms
January 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 1 52 35 Pm
Marshall Wolf Automation CEO Joins AHTD Board
January 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm 6578c4b6400b7
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Hire, Organizational Changes
January 12, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 01 22 At 2 39 09 Pm
Associations
PTDA Foundation Board Members Begin 2024 Terms
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 1 52 35 Pm
Associations
Marshall Wolf Automation CEO Joins AHTD Board
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm 6578c4b6400b7
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Hire, Organizational Changes
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsor Content
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
More in Associations
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Manufacturers can no longer differentiate solely through products. See how a unified data platform can elevate your service experiences to be more efficient while reducing costs.
January 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 1 52 35 Pm
Associations
Marshall Wolf Automation CEO Joins AHTD Board
The company joined the automation distributor group in 2021.
January 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm 6578c4b6400b7
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Hire, Organizational Changes
Scott Hanson has joined the buying group as business development director.
January 12, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 11 At 1 52 35 Pm
Associations
PTDA Announces 2024 Leaders
Kurz Industrial Solutions CEO Brian Nowak will serve as the association's president.
January 11, 2024
Lura Mc Bride And Luis Valls Image
Associations
AD Electrical-U.S. Division Welcomes Two New Board Members
Turtle co-CEO Luis Valls and Van Meter CEO Lura McBride were appointed to the division's board.
January 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3
Associations
PTDA to Host Industry Immersion Conference
The intensive program is designed to help those who are new to the power transmission and motion control industry.
January 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm
Associations
NetPlus Distributors Optimistic for the New Year
About three-quarters of members expect sales to be up in 2023.
December 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 49 16 Pm
Associations
PTDA Welcomes Four New Members
The additions include Top Industrial Service & Supply, along with three manufacturers.
December 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 06 At 1 55 11 Pm
Associations
Former Defense Secretary to Address NAW Summit
Robert Gates served eight presidents during his 27 years as an intelligence professional.
December 6, 2023
Rga Corporate
Associations
IDCO Adds Rubber & Gasket Co. of America
The Arkansas-based company operates 15 warehouses in seven states.
November 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm
Associations
Schneider Electric Pledges $1M to NAED Channel Transformation Initiative
Schneider is the first manufacturer to join the industry-wide effort.
November 28, 2023
Ad Edges
Associations
Edges Electrical Group Joins AD Electrical U.S. Division
Edges is the largest independent electrical wholesale distributor in Northern California.
November 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 38 45 Pm 65552c27547d0
Associations
STAFDA Announces Registration for 'Excellence in Distribution' Program
The management school will be held in Nashville next spring.
November 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 49 22 Pm
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for 2024 Convention
The show will be held in April at the Charlotte Convention Center.
November 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 38 45 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Announces New Officers
The group elected its 2024 leadership at its convention earlier this month.
November 15, 2023