PTDA to Host 2024 Canadian Conference

The conference is scheduled for early June in Niagara Falls.

Power Transmission Distributors Association
Mar 29, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 29 At 1 30 32 Pm
PTDA

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association will convene the PTDA 2024 Canadian Conference in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on June 4–6.

Delegates in the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry, representing PTDA distributor and manufacturer companies, will broaden cross-channel networks, expand connections and deepen business relationships.

“Opportunities to cultivate strong relationships between channel partners in the Canadian PT/MC industry are crucial for both corporate and industry expansion,” said PTDA President Brian Nowak of Kurz Industrial Solutions. “Attendees at this year’s Canadian Conference can look forward to a robust program offering valuable networking opportunities, information on critical market trends and insights on bolstering workforce support.”

The conference’s Distributor-Manufacturer Idea Exchange (DM-IDEX) is a favorite of both manufacturer and distributor executives. This face-to-face cross-channel business program delivers measurable ROI. New this year, DM-IDEX will offer open time for more informal meetings, in addition to scheduled appointments for those who prefer time for deeper discussion of business ventures, market strategies and issues.

Well-respected industry thought leaders and popular speakers will offer presentations on relevant and timely topics.

  • Opening keynote Amber Mac, award-winning podcaster, author and media host on the topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI), will share practical lessons and insights as she guides attendees through her four-part blueprint for thriving in our AI future.
  • A diverse panel of hiring experts from Indeed, a post-graduate program, and HR representatives from a PT/MC manufacturer and distributor company will share best practices to help reimagine hiring strategies.
  • Using a universal issue—recruiting new employees—attendees will get creative during the interactive team activity, “Achieve Better Outcomes Through Disruptive Problem-Solving.” Led by Ken Tencer and Saquib Vali, and hosted by the PTDA Foundation, participants will learn to radically change their thinking and approach to appealing to the next generation of talent.
  • Jeremy Bess, Economist, ITR Economics will present the closing keynote “Calculating the Risks and Opportunities for 2024 and Beyond.” In his presentation, Bess will provide a data-driven analysis of Canada’s economic trends, glimpsing what to expect for PT/MC-relevant industries.

Receptions, group meals and golf will provide opportunities for more informal networking throughout the conference. For more information, to register or to secure a sponsorship, visit ptda.org/CanadianConference. Those registering before April 30 receive a $100 discount.

