STAFDA Sees 'Outstanding Response' to Inaugural Excellence in Distribution Program

The trade group plans to hold the event in Nashville again next year.

STAFDA
Mar 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 38 45 Pm 65552c27547d0
STAFDA

ELM GROVE, Wis – The Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association rolled out its inaugural "Excellence in Distribution" program last week at the Hilton Nashville.

STAFDA members from across the U.S. and Canada arrived for the 2.5-day program with customized agendas and 15 industry experts ready share their insights into what’s new in the wholesale distribution and supply chain arena.  

Designed specifically for professionals in the construction and industrial channels, EiD offered courses in Inventory Management, HR, Sales, Profitability, Supply Chain Management, AI and more. The program wrapped up with an enthusiastically interactive panel discussion on "The Future of Distribution." Attendees also had the opportunity to visit the Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg to see how they handle the manufacturing and international distribution of their famed Tennessee "sippin’ whiskey."

“I left with many takeaways and the timing could not have been better for me personally as it fit well for my on-boarding to a new company and role,” said Gregg Futey, Wright Tool’s assistant vice president.

"EiD" featured speakers carefully selected based on their years of experience and proven success in their respective fields. Topics were tailored to fit the needs and experience levels of the workshop participants. Attendees were able to participate in hands-on workshops where they interacted not only with the instructors but with their peers as well.

“The STAFDA leaders in my workshop were engaged the entire morning,” said Dr. Alan Amling, whose supply chain topic focused on "Organizational Velocity: Turbocharge Your Business to Stay Ahead of the Curve."

“My workshop began at 8 a.m. on the last day of the event in a hotel in the heart of Nashville, with the SEC basketball tournament kicking off next door the night before," Amling said. "You can imagine how pleasantly surprised I was when more people showed up than were originally registered for my session and eager to learn.”

The association is pleased to announce that with the success of this year’s "Excellence" program, it will be holding it again next March at the Hilton Nashville. Visit ExcelinDist.org throughout the year as the agenda and speakers are finalized.

Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 58 19 Pm 640ba810573c8
PMA Elects Ulbrich COO as Chairman
March 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 11 54 43 Am
PTDA Foundation Raises Nearly $147K in Fundraising Campaign
March 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 22 At 2 53 19 Pm
PTDA Welcomes Three New Members
February 22, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 58 19 Pm 640ba810573c8
Associations
PMA Elects Ulbrich COO as Chairman
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 11 54 43 Am
Associations
PTDA Foundation Raises Nearly $147K in Fundraising Campaign
Ecommerce Marketing Summit Press Release Image
Associations
AD E-Commerce & Marketing Summit Unites Leaders
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 11 54 43 Am
Associations
PTDA Foundation Raises Nearly $147K in Fundraising Campaign
Officials said the initiative is off to a strong start in 2024.
March 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 22 At 2 53 19 Pm
Associations
PTDA Welcomes Three New Members
Pacific International Bearing joined the group as a distributor member.
February 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 09 At 11 14 28 Am
Associations
Nova Equipment & Supplies Joins Triple S
Nova has served the north-central Pennsylvania market for nearly 20 years.
February 11, 2024
Chairman John Shearer at the 2024 AED Summit.
Associations
4 Rivers Equipment CEO Elected AED Chairman
John Shearer is a former AED board member and has long contributed to the organization in various capacities.
February 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 06 At 3 14 13 Pm
Associations
NAED Names New President
Wes Smith previously led Mayer and served as senior advisor for Rexel USA.
February 6, 2024
Leadership Team
Associations
IDCO Adds Royal Brass & Hose
The company provides hydraulic and pneumatic hoses, fittings and assemblies.
February 1, 2024
Ad Chairmans' Council
Associations
AD Member Ownership in Action
The council's mission is to "make AD the best member-owned organization, bar none."
January 31, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 23 At 3 23 16 Pm
Associations
DPA Buying Group Launches DPA University
The online educational portal offers free product training and soft-skills courses to DPA distributors and their employees.
January 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 22 At 2 39 09 Pm
Associations
PTDA Foundation Board Members Begin 2024 Terms
Matt Pavlinsky, the director of power transmission products at Applied Industrial Technologies, will serve as board president.
January 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 1 52 35 Pm
Associations
Marshall Wolf Automation CEO Joins AHTD Board
The company joined the automation distributor group in 2021.
January 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm 6578c4b6400b7
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Hire, Organizational Changes
Scott Hanson has joined the buying group as business development director.
January 12, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 11 At 1 52 35 Pm
Associations
PTDA Announces 2024 Leaders
Kurz Industrial Solutions CEO Brian Nowak will serve as the association's president.
January 11, 2024
Lura Mc Bride And Luis Valls Image
Associations
AD Electrical-U.S. Division Welcomes Two New Board Members
Turtle co-CEO Luis Valls and Van Meter CEO Lura McBride were appointed to the division's board.
January 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3
Associations
PTDA to Host Industry Immersion Conference
The intensive program is designed to help those who are new to the power transmission and motion control industry.
January 3, 2024