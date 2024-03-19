STAFDA Sees 'Outstanding Response' to Inaugural Excellence in Distribution Program

ELM GROVE, Wis – The Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association rolled out its inaugural "Excellence in Distribution" program last week at the Hilton Nashville.

STAFDA members from across the U.S. and Canada arrived for the 2.5-day program with customized agendas and 15 industry experts ready share their insights into what’s new in the wholesale distribution and supply chain arena.

Designed specifically for professionals in the construction and industrial channels, EiD offered courses in Inventory Management, HR, Sales, Profitability, Supply Chain Management, AI and more. The program wrapped up with an enthusiastically interactive panel discussion on "The Future of Distribution." Attendees also had the opportunity to visit the Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg to see how they handle the manufacturing and international distribution of their famed Tennessee "sippin’ whiskey."

“I left with many takeaways and the timing could not have been better for me personally as it fit well for my on-boarding to a new company and role,” said Gregg Futey, Wright Tool’s assistant vice president.

"EiD" featured speakers carefully selected based on their years of experience and proven success in their respective fields. Topics were tailored to fit the needs and experience levels of the workshop participants. Attendees were able to participate in hands-on workshops where they interacted not only with the instructors but with their peers as well.

“The STAFDA leaders in my workshop were engaged the entire morning,” said Dr. Alan Amling, whose supply chain topic focused on "Organizational Velocity: Turbocharge Your Business to Stay Ahead of the Curve."

“My workshop began at 8 a.m. on the last day of the event in a hotel in the heart of Nashville, with the SEC basketball tournament kicking off next door the night before," Amling said. "You can imagine how pleasantly surprised I was when more people showed up than were originally registered for my session and eager to learn.”

The association is pleased to announce that with the success of this year’s "Excellence" program, it will be holding it again next March at the Hilton Nashville. Visit ExcelinDist.org throughout the year as the agenda and speakers are finalized.