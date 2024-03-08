PTDA Foundation Raises Nearly $147K in First Stage of Fundraising Campaign

Officials said the initiative is off to a strong start in 2024.

PTDA Foundation
Mar 8, 2024
PTDA Foundation

CHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation is off to a strong fundraising start in 2024, raising nearly $147,000 during the first three months of its 2024 Fund Drive campaign.

Contributions support the PTDA Foundation in empowering power transmission/motion control industry employers to be more successful in their recruitment and retention efforts.

"Our industry plays a crucial role in driving the global economy, and the individuals we bring on board our companies are fundamental to its growth and prosperity," said 2024 PTDA Foundation President Matt Pavlinsky of Applied Industrial Technologies.

“Our employers need help in securing and retaining the best talent and cultivating exceptional teams. This year, as the foundation prepares to launch new scholarship programs and a bold campaign to raise awareness of careers within our industry, we are grateful to those who demonstrated a commitment to our vision with a pledge to the 2024 Fund Drive. We look forward to sharing more information on these two exciting programs soon.”

Thank you to these 2024 PTDA Foundation Vanguard Contributors that led our fundraising efforts with a pledge made October 2023-January 2024:

Partner Contributors ($15,000+)
Allied Bearing & Supply Inc.

Investor Contributors ($10,000-$14,999)
Applied Industrial Technologies

Stakeholder Contributors ($5,000-$9,999)
Continental
Dodge Industrial
DXP Enterprises Inc.
NSK Americas
NTN Bearing Corporation of America
WEG

Benefactor Contributors ($2,500-$4,999)
BDI Americas (USA & Canada)
Bearing Service Inc.
Flexco
Houston Bearing & Supply Co. Inc.
Interlynx Systems
Lafert North America
NTN Bearing Corp. of Canada Ltd.
Precision Pulley and Idler (PPI)
RBC Bearings/Climax Metal Products
Renold
U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission LLC (UST)
W.C. DuComb Co. Inc.

Leadership Contributors ($1,000-$2,499)
FICODIS
JIE USA Inc.
M. B. McKee Co. Inc.
Moline Bearing Company
PEER Chain
Pfannenberg
San Antonio Belting & Pulley Company Inc.
Transply Inc.
Webster Industries Foundation

Sponsor Contributors ($500-$999)
Beardslee Transmission Equipment Co. Inc.
Bearing Chain & Supply Inc.
Belden Universal
Brewer Machine & Gear Co.
Dayco Incorporated
Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies
Integrated Distribution Inc.
KHK USA Inc.
MAXCO Chain
MPT Drives Inc.
Orthman Conveying Systems
Overly Hautz Motor Base Co.
TBC Inc. Texas Bearing Company
USA Roller Chain & Sprockets

Colleague Contributors ($250-$499)
Royersford Foundry & Machine Co. Inc.
Whittet-Higgins Company

Individual Contributors
Rex Davis
Paul Dent
Hafeez Hameer
Betsy & Alan Haveson
Sue & John Masek (in honor of Mary Sue Lyon and in memory of Terry Hutton)
Mike & Katie McLain
Bill Moore
Keith & Sharon Nowak (in memory of Ed Nowak)
Matt Pavlinsky
Barb Ross
Jos Sueters

The PTDA Foundation 2024 Fund Drive has a goal of $300,000. To date, the Foundation has raised 49 percent of its goal. Pledges can be made online, or you may download a pledge form at ptworkforce.org/GiveNow. For more information or a complete list of donors, visit ptda.org/Supporters. 

