AD Electrical & Industrial U.S., Canadian Units Hold Historic Meeting

HOUSTON — AD’s Electrical & Industrial - U.S. and the Canadian business units celebrated a historic spring network meeting in Houston, uniting members across the Electrical-U.S., Electrical-Canada, Industrial & Safety-U.S., Safety Network and Bearings & Power Transmission divisions.

Cross-divisional networking has embodied a unique way for industry leaders to connect with one another. The event’s biggest benefit was executive network meetings, fostering relationship building and networking opportunities among industry leaders. Throughout the event, members engaged in strategic discussions, shared innovative ideas, and collaborated to drive forward progress in their respective fields.

The 2024 Electrical & Industrial Business Unit Spring Network Meeting provided a platform for members and valued sponsors to connect, exchange insights, and strategize for future growth. Executive network meetings, breakout sessions, roundtable discussions, and strategic partner briefings facilitated valuable interactions, paving the way for collaborative advancements within the AD community.

Impactful breakout sessions were led by professional speakers on important industry-related topics: Leadership Succession Planning, led by Richard Bryan; Cybersecurity, hosted by Rachel Wilson; and Supply Chain of the Future, facilitated by Dr. Katie Iacocca. The closing impact speaker, Brian Beaulieu, CEO and chief economist of ITR Economics, spoke about how the state of the U.S. and Canadian economies are impacting independent distributors and provided macro-economic trends that assist executives with making important business decisions.

Highlights of the meeting included the AD Women’s Community Reception, featuring Molly Langdon, SVP of customer experience at Stellar Industrial Supply, a remarkable leader and advocate for women’s empowerment and an inspiration to women in the Industrial & Safety-U.S. industry. Her heartfelt experiences touched all who attended, and left attendees with inspiration and admiration for her dignity and spirit.

The event also recognized recipients of the 2023 AD Conversion Awards prior to the New Product Showcase:

Bearings & Power Transmission Conversion Award Winner: M.B. McKee Company Inc.

Electrical Network 812 Conversion Cup Winners: Bartle & Gibson; Central Supply Company; DSG Supply; Eckart Supply; IEWC; Locke Supply Company; O’Neil Electric Supply Limited; Shaw Supply; and VP Supply Corporation

Industrial & Safety-U.S. Network 213 Conversion Cup Winners: Aabaco Environmental Industries; Dakota Riggers & Tool Supply Inc.; DiVal Safety & Supplies; GT Midwest; Hubbard Supply Company; QTS; Replenex; Reynolds & Son; Service Supply; Summers Industrial Supply; and Todd Tool

Safety Network 221 Conversion Cup Winners: Broner Glove and Safety; Calolympic Safety; Cardinal Safety Products; Fremont Industrial Corp.; Martin Supply; National Safety, Inc.; Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.; Stauffer Glove & Safety; and USA Safety Supply

"Congratulations to all the winners. We are grateful to the nearly 800 members, suppliers and service provider partners that participated in this incredible event. We witnessed a high level of engagement and collaboration among attendees, showcasing a commitment to excellence and one another’s success in the industries we serve," said Marisol Fernandez, president of the AD Electrical & Industrial business unit. “The power of the independent spirit remains strong and will remain our focal point for the AD community moving forward.”