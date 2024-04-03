AD Mexico Celebrates a Decade of Success at 2024 Spring Meeting

The meeting featured 120 AD Mexico electrical and industrial & safety members and suppliers.

Peggy Penjuke, AD
Apr 3, 2024
AD

CANCUN, Mexico — AD Mexico commemorated its 10th anniversary at the 2024 AD Mexico Spring Network Meeting, hosting the AD Mexico Divisional Board, Industrial and Safety Steering Committee, and Supplier Advisory Council, along with 120 AD Mexico electrical and industrial & safety members and suppliers to engage in networking opportunities and discussions on the achievements of 2023 and plans for expansion into new markets in 2024.

The meeting focused on building trust, fostering strong relationships, and creating a platform for success through programs like market planning and conversion opportunities. Juan Carlos Zacarias, vice president of AD Mexico, highlighted the division's remarkable 27% growth in 2023 and recent expansion into the industrial & safety market, attributing this success to the outstanding support and engagement of members and suppliers.

"Sharing best practices is the best way to learn from one another," Zacarias said.

Luis Carlos Garza Tamez, CEO of Grupo ABSA, was honored during the Member Business Meeting for his service as former chairman of the AD Mexico Divisional Board. The group thanked him for his passion, leadership and expertise that had an influential impact on the development and forward progression of AD Mexico during its first 10 years.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in various activities, such as formal and informal networking, exchanging information on key business management and supply chain topics, and discussing strategies for growth. The Supplier Business Meeting emphasized conversions and supplier engagement, providing a space for fruitful discussions on business strategies and challenges.

AD Mexico proudly continued its second year of successful booth appointments, where members and suppliers collaborated on plans for 2024 and strategized on mutual business growth. The event also featured supplier roundtable sessions, allowing supplier partners to exchange ideas and strengthen relationships within the network.

As AD Mexico celebrates the milestone anniversary, Zacarias expressed gratitude to its seven founding members: Grupo ABSA, Bricos, Elektron del Bajio, Grupo Diaz, HERMOS, Risoul and Sensa. Their incredible support and leadership through the years has helped build a strong foundation and contributes to the overall growth that has been achieved by members and suppliers.

“The unwavering loyalty and dedication of the AD Mexico community has shaped a strong network of independent distributors and suppliers in the Mexican market,” said Zacarias.

April 3, 2024
PTDA to Host 2024 Canadian Conference
March 29, 2024
Net Plus Io First Q 2024 Cover
NetPlus Members Plan for Continued Growth in 2024
March 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 38 45 Pm 65552c27547d0
STAFDA Sees 'Outstanding Response' to Inaugural Excellence in Distribution Program
March 19, 2024
