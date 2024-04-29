Marshall Wolf Automation Certified by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Marshall Wolf Automation Inc, an industrial automation distributor, announced its national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and certified member of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

WBENC certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

Regarding the achievement of these certifications, the CEO and President of Marshall Wolf Automation, Tina Hueppe, states:

“At Marshall Wolf Automation we believe being a WBENC member means more than being a women owned business. We see ourselves as being an innovative, value-driven company continually providing technology solutions to the US Manufacturing segment, that just happens to be owned and led by women," said Marshall Wolf Automation President and CEO Tina Hueppe. "As a member of the Association for High Technology Distribution and chair of the Women in Automation committee, I see my role as a person who can help attract talented women into a technical field long overlooked in their career choice. I am delighted that WBENC gives our company just one more opportunity to wave the flag.”

The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.

WBENC certification, combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network, provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections.