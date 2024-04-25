PTDA Hosts Industry Immersion Conference

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association held its first Industry Immersion Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Feb. 29.

This one-day, intensive program — developed and led by power transmission/motion control practitioners — aimed to advance the professional perspectives, experience and confidence employees and emerging leaders need to cultivate successful relationships within the industry.

“Successful business teams and relationships don’t just happen, they are cultivated,” said Industry Immersion Task Force Chair John Newman, BDI. “This conference equipped those new to the PT/MC industry with the tools and skills needed to build and sustain the relationships essential for becoming a solutions-oriented partner.”

Michael Cinquemani, CEO, Master Power Transmissions Inc., facilitated the conference, which included plenty of face-to-face networking, plus:

Panel discussions led by industry veterans who shared their experience and tips for navigating meaningful and productive relationships with colleagues, peers and current or prospective customers.

Interactive sessions to help participants understand the “why” and “how” of creating a personal brand and ways to leverage it to networking and, ultimately, develop relationships built on trust.

An overview of critical PTDA resources and programs to aid in building industry knowledge so to strengthen customer service and sales skills.

“I learned a lot about not only how to build successful relationships within the industry but also what a successful relationship looks like, which was very insightful,” said Melissa Fuentes, RBI Bearing Inc.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to connect with other new and some familiar faces,“ said Chris Myer, G&G Manufacturing Company. “Putting the networking skills taught in practice were great in demonstrating to how to market yourself and start new conversations.”