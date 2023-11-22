Edges Electrical Group Joins AD Electrical U.S. Division

WAYNE, Pa. — AD, the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale purchasing cooperative in North America, announced Tuesday that Edges Electrical Group will join AD as a new owner-member in the U.S. effective Jan. 1.

Edges Electrical Group, established in 1948, is the largest independent electrical wholesale distributor in Northern California. The family-owned company has 12 locations and an impressive track record of results.

Isaac Madarieta, president and CEO, joined the Edges team in May 2023 and has a vision for the organization’s future centered on building a growth-oriented culture focused on service and excellence.

“We are excited to join the AD community and take advantage of the vast programs available to help growing businesses like ours to compete and win long-term. As we think about the future, AD’s multi-divisional strategy, financial programs, e-commerce solutions and networking opportunities stand out as a differentiator,” said Madarieta.

Karen Baker, AD president, Electrical-U.S. division, discussed the new partnership and their aligned purpose: “Our shared values became immediately clear,” said Baker. AD has a long track-record of supporting independents and the addition of Edges Electrical Group to the AD community will not only make a difference to their organization, but also the industries they serve. We are thrilled to welcome them to AD and excited about the future.”