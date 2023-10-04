NAW Adds Lauren Williams to Government Relations Role

Lauren will be the lead policy expert and lobbyist on issues related to labor and the workforce, transportation, and logistics.

Oct 4, 2023
Naw

Washington, DC- The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), the voice of the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry that employs over 6 million U.S. workers, announced today that Lauren Williams has been hired as NAW’s new Associate Vice President of Government Relations. Lauren will be the lead policy expert and lobbyist on issues related to labor and the workforce, transportation, and logistics.

“We are thrilled to have a person with Lauren’s experience join us, especially at a time when the Biden Administration is issuing an onslaught of new rules and regulations,” said Brian Wild, NAW’s Chief Government Relations Officer.

Williams joins NAW from the American Bakers Association where she worked as Director of Government Relations and was the lead advocate on their key policy priorities including logistics, human resources, and safety, and directed ABA’s Federal grassroots activities.

Before joining ABA, Lauren was a Professional Staff Member for the Committee on Education and the Workforce in the U.S. House of Representatives. In that position, Lauren was the lead Republican staffer on workplace safety issues and other key workforce policies. Prior to working on the Hill, Lauren served as Manager of Labor and Employment Policy for Associated Builders and Contractors.

Lauren is a graduate of James Madison University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) is one of America’s leading trade associations, representing the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry. Founded in 1946, NAW comprises national, regional, and state employers of all sizes, industry trade associations, partners, and stakeholders spanning all distribution sectors. Our industry employs more than 6 million workers throughout the United States, accounting for 1/3 of the U.S. GDP. 35,000 wholesale distribution companies operate nearly 150,000 places of business across North America, including all 50 states.

Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3 Ptda
PTDA, BSA Add Categories to Product Data Exchange
October 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 22 At 2 41 11 Pm
Evergreen Supply Network Launches CEO Search
September 22, 2023
Net Plusa 5f57ab21b28bc 649de736b34f1 64b01a88065c8
NetPlus Alliance Members See Growth from Sales Planning Programs
September 19, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3 Ptda
Associations
PTDA, BSA Add Categories to Product Data Exchange
Screen Shot 2023 09 22 At 2 41 11 Pm
Associations
Evergreen Supply Network Launches CEO Search
Net Plusa 5f57ab21b28bc 649de736b34f1 64b01a88065c8
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Members See Growth from Sales Planning Programs
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Associations
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 22 At 2 41 11 Pm
Associations
Evergreen Supply Network Launches CEO Search
The buying group said it is "excited about the opportunities that lie ahead" under new leadership.
September 22, 2023
Net Plusa 5f57ab21b28bc 649de736b34f1 64b01a88065c8
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Members See Growth from Sales Planning Programs
"Growth Plus" saw 23% more sales plans — with distributors growing sales by an average of 52%.
September 19, 2023
Sign at the AD North American meeting, Aurora, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023.
Awards
Martin, Apex Tool Win Top Industrial Awards at AD Meeting
The buying group recognized its members and suppliers of the year at a Wednesday awards dinner.
September 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm 64d53e26bdd30
Associations
Evergreen Supply Network Continues 'Planning for Profit'
The buying group says demand remains high despite elevated interest rates.
September 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 2 00 34 Pm 64779c3a43297 64822b21b3f41
Associations
Brendan Breen Promoted to CEO of Industrial Supply Association
Breen previously served as the group's president.
September 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 30 At 3 48 39 Pm
Associations
IBC Initiatives Manage Data, Streamline Transactions
The buying group's members want to utilize e-commerce — provided they can gather and manage data.
August 31, 2023
Minooka Outside
Associations
PTDA Adds Three New Members
The trade group added industry titan Grainger.
August 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 22 40 Pm 64b06b5d3a8c1
Associations
DPA Aims to Help Members Become ‘Experts’
Its companies are retooling from “order takers” to “consultative sellers.”
August 24, 2023
Wright+evergreen
Associations
Wright Joins Evergreen Supply Network
The hand tool maker says it offers the industry's largest selection of impact sockets.
August 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 2 52 30 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Launches 'Excellence in Distribution' Website
The three-day program is scheduled for next spring in Nashville.
August 1, 2023
I Stock 960922454
Associations
Distributor Group Warns of 'Severe Hardships' if UPS Workers Strike
Most of its members use UPS for a majority of their shipments, officials said.
July 24, 2023
Charter Drain2 870x460
Associations
Charter Industrial Supply Joins IDCO
Charter offers more than 30,000 products and a custom inventory system.
July 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 22 40 Pm
Associations
DPA Names Supplier Development Executive
Scott Rouse will work closely with the group's suppliers to bolster sales and expand training programs.
July 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 12 At 10 49 26 Am
Associations
Industrial Supply Association Announces 2023 Fall Summit
The Orlando event will offer tailored agendas with three different tracks.
July 12, 2023