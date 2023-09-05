Brendan Breen Promoted to CEO of Industrial Supply Association

Breen previously served as the group's president.

Industrial Supply Association
Sep 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 2 00 34 Pm 64779c3a43297 64822b21b3f41

YORK, Pa. — The Industrial Supply Association on Tuesday announced the promotion of Brendan Breen, formerly the association’s president, to the position of chief executive officer effective Sept. 1.

The promotion reflects ISA’s commitment to fostering continuity, stability and ongoing growth within the organization. The decision to promote Breen was made in acknowledgment of his exemplary performance, strong alignment with the organization’s vision, and commendable leadership in driving ISA toward achieving significant milestones.

“Brendan has demonstrated an outstanding level of leadership and proficiency as president, effectively steering ISA through a complex landscape while nurturing innovation and growth," said ISA Chairman and SECO Tools President Rob Keenan. "His strategic thinking, coupled with a collaborative approach and clear communication, has been paramount in guiding our organization’s direction. We believe this elevation of Brendan’s position sends a clear message to our members, partners, and stakeholders about our unwavering commitment to sustained growth and stability.”

“I am truly honored to accept this new role. Our journey at ISA has always been about collective growth and achieving excellence together. In this new capacity, I am committed to deepening the association’s impact and ensuring we stay agile and responsive to industry dynamics, serving the best interests of our robust network of ISA members," Breen said.

Breen's transition into the role of CEO ensures a steadfast leader who is attuned to industry trends and is capable of adapting strategies to remain at the forefront of the market. This move fortifies the association’s resolve to navigate evolving market challenges with conviction and assurance while "Leading the Channel Forward."

