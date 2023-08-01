STAFDA Launches 'Excellence in Distribution' Website

The three-day program is scheduled for next spring in Nashville.

STAFDA
Aug 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 2 52 30 Pm

ELM GROVE, Wis. — The Specialty Tools and Fasteners Distributors Association has launched the Excellence in Distribution program's official website, ExcelinDist.org.

Excellence in Distribution (EiD) is an intense, 2.5- day program to be held at the Nashville Hilton, March 12-14, 2024. Registration will open from the new website in mid-November.

Designed with the betterment of the industry in mind, the Excellence school is open to all professionals in the construction and industrial space, not only STAFDA members. With an agenda packed with forward-thinking, interactive, and practical workshops taught by highly qualified and respected industry speakers, attendees create their own curriculum focusing on their own professional needs. 

Topics and speakers include:

  • A keynote from Dirk Beveridge on "The Noble Calling of Distribution," and his workshop "The Potential Equation"
  • Sales expert Paul Reilly with "Value-Added Selling" and "Crush Price Objections"
  • "Revolutionize Your Business with Al" and "Cybersecurity: How to Stop Today's Hackers" from Mike Foster, who will also moderate a "Future of Distribution Panel" discussion.

Other topics include "Managing Human Capital," "Pricing Strategies," and the "Power of Supply Chain," plus many others. EiD will end at noon on March 14, but for those who want a fun diversion before heading home, an optional tour of Jack Daniels will be offered. Visit ExcelinDist.org for program descriptions, presenter bios, and a full agenda. Registration will open in mid-November. 

STAFDA members will receive preferential pricing, but Excellence is designed to serve the construction, industrial, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, LBM, safety, concrete, or any other market in the construction channel. lt'll be open to distributors, manufacturers, rep agents, general contractors, industry buying groups, and any professional who wants to learn and grow in their career.

