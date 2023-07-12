Industrial Supply Association Announces 2023 Fall Summit

Registration is now open for the Industrial Supply Association's highly anticipated Fall Summit, the channel's premier professional development experience.

Taking place from October 18-20 in Orlando, Florida, this year's Fall Summit offers attendees tailored agendas with three tracks: Women in Industry, Emerging Leaders, and Channel Pros. Packed with engaging sessions, interactive breakouts, and exciting networking activities, the Fall Summit is designed to captivate and empower professionals, unlocking their full potential for career growth.

"Professional development is the lifeblood of growth in any industry, and this sector is no exception. ISA's Fall Summit is precisely what our industry needs to empower individuals, upskill their talents, and foster a culture of continuous learning, ensuring sustained growth and success," said Maria Ford, president of commercial sales & marketing at Stanley Black & Decker.

The Fall Summit provides an opportunity for companies and individuals to thrive by investing in themselves and their teams. Attendees will gain game-changing insights, fresh perspectives, and cutting-edge skills while mastering industry-best practices and forging invaluable connections that last a lifetime.

"Investing in our staff to attend Fall Summit is a game-changer for our organization as it equips our team with invaluable knowledge, skills, and industry insights that fuel growth and success. This investment pays dividends in terms of enhanced productivity, heightened expertise, increased confidence, and a broader network," said Rafael Astacio, president of PFERD North America.

The Fall Summit offers three tracks that cater to diverse professional goals, allowing attendees the flexibility to "track hop" and select sessions that best align with their objectives:

Women in Industry Track – BE THE CHANGE

This empowering track designed specifically for women will ignite the drive for positive change. Inspiring speakers, impactful discussions, and sessions will empower attendees to make a difference in both their professional and personal life. Sessions include topics such as:

Change the Conversation – Change Your Life

Do the Thing

Ignite Change: Conquering Imposter Syndrome's Real Triggers

The Mentorship Effect: Empowering Others, Transforming Lives

Perspectives in Progress: Women's Needs and Priorities Across Careers [A Panel Discussion]

Navigating Life’s Transitions: Embracing Personal and Professional Change

Emerging Leaders Track – IGNITE YOUR LEADERSHIP

Designed to equip the next generation of leaders with essential skills and knowledge, this immersive program propels participants toward excellence in their roles and careers. Interactive sessions include topics like:

Visionary Mindset: Cultivating Vision and Achieving Success Against All Odds

Productivity Unleashed: Master Your Day, Master Your Career, Master Your Life

Uncover the Valuable Leader in You: Leadership Is an Inside Job, First

Ignite Your Presence: Mastering the Art of Commanding the Room or the Zoom!

Essential Strategies for Resolving and Managing Conflicts

From Emerging Leaders to Executive Powerhouses: A Panel Discussion

Channel Pros Track – CHANNEL-SPECIFIC HARD SKILLS

This new, game-changing Channel Pros track for business leaders, middle managers, and everyone in between, is designed to enhance industry-specific hard skills and equip attendees with practical insights and knowledge from field experts. Session topics include:

Building Successful Channel Marketing Collaborations: Best Practices for the Industrial Channel

Demystifying the Industrial Distribution Business Model: Understanding How Distributors Make Money

Navigating Channel Conflict: Strategies for Managing Relationships with Suppliers and Customers

Category Management in Industrial Distribution: Maximizing Profitability and Customer Satisfaction

Modernizing Pricing Strategies for Industrial Companies: Unleashing Profit Potential

Rebates Reimagined: Unveiling the Reality, Avoiding Regrets and Maximizing Results

The Fall Summit is open to both members and non-members. To learn more about the event and register, please visit https://2023-fall-summit.isapartners.org.