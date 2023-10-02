PTDA, BSA Add Categories to Product Data Exchange

Chicago, Ill.—October 2, 2023— Bearing Specialists Association (BSA) and the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) announce the introduction of seals, linear bearings profile rail, bushings (hub fixing devices), chains and sprockets to the PIE Technology Platform™ (PIE).



The essential tool for channel partners, PIE is a cloud-based platform giving manufacturers and distributors of industrial products access to the most comprehensive catalog for the exchange of rich content product information. Providing efficient and seamless communication of accurate, real-time information strengthens channel partner collaboration and advances e-commerce sales—ensuring end customers have the most current and reliable product information.

These five additional product categories join the 22 bearing and power transmission already available for exchange of e-commerce product data between manufacturers and their authorized distributors. Additional categories currently in development include conveyors, material handling, motors and shaft couplings. Categories planned for development include Gearing, adjustable/variable speed drives, motor/motion control, clutches and brakes, linear round shaft bushing, ball screws and expanded lubrication.

With 24/7/365 access to PIE-compliant manufacturer partner content, distributors can map rich product data to their company-specific PIM system, website or end user digital communication using an automated tool. The single, secure and standard platform is only accessible to authorized distributor partners, ensuring manufacturers can protect and maintain product data ownership. Both manufacturers and distributors benefit from reduced errors and staff time spent correcting inaccurate or outdated content.

Learn more and register your company to participate at pietechnologyplatform.org.

About BSA

BSA is the “must belong to organization for authorized bearing distributors.” The association’s mission states, “BSA builds meaningful and lasting relationships by connecting distributor and manufacturer leaders to move our industry forward.” BSA is an international service and educational organization of authorized distributors representing almost one hundred companies distributing factory-warranted, anti-friction bearings and invited manufacturers of bearings and related products. For more information on BSA contact the BSA office at (630) 858-3838; fax (630) 790-3095; email [email protected], visit bsahome.org or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter at @BearingSpecAssn.

About PTDA

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $19.6 billion in sales and span more than 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry. For more information, call +1.312.516.2100, visit ptda.org or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter at @PTDAorg.