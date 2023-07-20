Charter Industrial Supply Joins IDCO

MADISON, Ala. — IDCO announced Charter Industrial Supply as the cooperative's newest member.

With a solid reputation built on reliable performance, quality service, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Charter Industrial Supply's partnership with IDCO strengthens the cooperative's collaborative network.

Since its establishment in 2000, Charter Industrial Supply has garnered recognition as an Aeroquip Premier Select Distributor, operating in compliance with ISO and Military Specifications. With an extensive inventory of over 30,000 products and a reliable custom inventory system, Charter Industrial Supply has become the supplier of choice for keeping operations running smoothly.

As a member of IDCO, Charter Industrial Supply brings its customer-centered philosophy and expertise to the cooperative's network. Their experienced team of product specialists excels at providing custom solutions, whether partnering from the initial planning stages of major construction projects or supporting long-term and emergency maintenance operations. Charter Industrial Supply's commitment to building strong, ongoing customer relationships aligns seamlessly with IDCO's reliability, trust, and integrity values.

Charter Industrial Supply's membership with IDCO signifies its commitment to collaboration, excellence, and innovation within the industrial distribution industry. Their expertise and IDCO's expansive network will further strengthen the cooperative's ability to serve customers with cutting-edge solutions and unmatched customer satisfaction.