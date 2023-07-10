IDCO Adds New Supplier, Member

TerreMax, an Indiana manufacturer of fluid flow products, has joined the Industrial Distributor Cooperative as a supplier, the co-op announced Friday.

IDCO officials said the move would provide TerreMax with access to a broader range of resources, distributors and potential partners. The industrial hose distributor group currently lists more than 60 suppliers.

IDCO also announced that North Carolina hydraulics systems company Custom Hydraulics and Design joined the co-op as a member in early June.