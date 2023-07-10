IDCO Adds New Supplier, Member

The cooperative now includes TerreMax and Custom Hydraulics and Design.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am 6478c98ed135b

TerreMax, an Indiana manufacturer of fluid flow products, has joined the Industrial Distributor Cooperative as a supplier, the co-op announced Friday.

IDCO officials said the move would provide TerreMax with access to a broader range of resources, distributors and potential partners. The industrial hose distributor group currently lists more than 60 suppliers.

IDCO also announced that North Carolina hydraulics systems company Custom Hydraulics and Design joined the co-op as a member in early June.

