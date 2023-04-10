PTDA to Host 2023 Canadian Conference

The event will take place in Ottawa in early June.

PTDA
Apr 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 06 31 Pm

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association will convene for the PTDA 2023 Canadian Conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on June 6-8.

Delegates in the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry, representing PTDA distributor and manufacturer companies, will be in attendance to broaden cross-channel networks, expand connections and deepen business relationships.

“We’re proud of the relationships our U.S. and Canadian channel partners have built,” said PTDA President Mike McLain of Allied Bearing and Supply. “The Canadian Conference creates additional pathways for company and industry growth and profitability. There is great opportunity for attendees to network, hear about important market trend updates and learn how best to support their workforce.”

Both manufacturer and distributor executives laud the conference’s Distributor-Manufacturer Idea Exchange (DM-IDEX) as one of the best face-to-face cross-channel business programs with a measurable ROI. New this year, DM-IDEX will take place over two days and include both short- and long-form meetings—the latter allowing time for deeper discussion of business ventures, market strategies and issues.

Well-respected industry thought leaders and popular speakers will offer presentations on relevant and timely topics.

  • Jeremy Bess, Economist, ITR Economics will present the opening keynote “Gauging the Risks Going Forward Into 2023−2024.” ITR Economics presents annually at the PTDA Industry Summit and publishes the popular PTDA Market Forecast Report. In his presentation, Bess will provide a data-driven analysis of Canada’s economic trends, glimpsing what to expect for PT/MC-relevant industries.
  • The PT WORK Force initiative of the PTDA Foundation will host attorney and motivational speaker Lesra Martin. In his session, “The Global Power of One: Empowering Change, Strength in Diversity Through Adversity,” Martin will address how we all struggle with change, particularly when it comes to unknown and unfamiliar terrain, such as creating an equitable, diverse and inclusive work environment.
  • Lee-Anne McAlear, Fortune 500 Innovation Specialist, will present the Leadership Enhancement Workshop, “Leading in the ‘Now’ and Getting Ready for the ‘Next’!” McAlear will explore best change practices and “next” changes practices, offering participants ways to support and stimulate employees’ creative behaviors and innovative outputs. 

The Canadian Conference will close with keynote speaker Amie Archibald-Varley, Registered Nurse and Director of Multimedia at CanadiEM, and Co-host of the “Gritty Nurse Podcast” presenting. During her presentation, “Transforming Your Teams with Compassion & Empathy,” Archibald-Varley will address how to lead with compassion and empathy, offering employers useful approaches to transforming and restoring employees’ mental health, satisfaction and productivity.

Receptions, group meals and golf will provide opportunities for more informal networking throughout the conference. For more information, to register or to secure a sponsorship, visit ptda.org/CanadianConference. Those registering before April 26 will receive a $100 discount.

