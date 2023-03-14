HARDI, EGIA Announce Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Together, the Electric & Gas Industries Association and the Heating, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International announced a mutually beneficial partnership with the express goals of strengthening the relationship between the associations and promoting profitable, high-quality two-step growth in the North American HVACR industry.

For decades, the two associations have served the HVACR industry in different capacities; HARDI focused on serving wholesale distribution companies, and EGIA primarily serving a contractor constituency.

“The decision to enter into a formal partnership will help unify efforts previously being made independently by each association into targeted and cohesive strategies designed to deliver enhanced energy efficiency services and training to contractors, distributors and manufacturers,” said Talbot Gee, HARDI CEO.

The goals of the partnership, designed to have the greatest positive impact on contractors, distributors and the general public, are as follows:

Advocacy for mutually beneficial incentive programs for the products the memberships sell and install

Successful execution of those incentive programs

Growth in contractor utilization and effectiveness of consumer financing programs

Increasing the number of high-performing contractor businesses and expanding their growth

Ensuring contractors are prepared to take advantage of billions in grants, incentives and rebate funds available in the marketplace beginning in late 2023

“As HVACR incentives and regulation policy become increasingly complex to navigate, a collaboration of our respective government affairs teams will positively influence the use and distribution of Inflation Reduction Act incentive funding; allow us to maximize advocacy through the regulatory process; and optimize our participation in advisory meetings regarding IRA program design and implementation with state energy offices," said EGIA CEO Bruce Matulich.

As the partnership evolves, the associations will explore ways to mutually enhance participation for their respective membership bases’ involvement in talent and training programs. Furthermore, efforts will be made to encourage a blending of membership attendance at the respective associations’ events to drive awareness, education and success for the goals outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding.

EGIA will host EPIC2023, its largest educational conference of the year, in Las Vegas, March 16-17 at Caesars Palace. HARDI is a sponsor of the event and will have staff in attendance as the two associations prepare to spread awareness about the partnership.