AD Partners with Philadelphia-Area Nonprofits

The organizations provide fresh food and nonperishable items to combat local food insecurity.

Zach Raczka, AD
Mar 14, 2023
Correct Size Header Photo
AD

AD associates from the U.S., Canada and Mexico participated in a giving back event on March 9 supporting Share Food Program and Sharing Excess, two Philadelphia-area nonprofit organizations providing fresh food and nonperishable items to the local community experiencing food insecurity. 

Share Food Program leads the fight against food insecurity in the Philadelphia region, by serving an expansive, quality partner network of community-based organizations and school districts engaged in food distribution, education, and advocacy.  

At their warehouse, AD associates worked together to package and prepare over 700 boxes of nonperishable food for Share Food Program’s Senior Food Box Program and National School Lunch Program.  

Sharing Excess is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that uses surplus food as a solution to scarcity. Their mission is to bridge the gap between excess and scarcity by partnering with food businesses and farmers to deliver surplus food to a network of nonprofits, food banks, and community organizations to alleviate local food insecurity.  

In partnership with Sharing Excess, AD assembled and led a pop-up food market in the Norristown Public Library to distribute free fresh produce to community members. Together, AD associates distributed 5,000 lbs. of fruit and vegetables at the market.  

Before the events, AD presented representatives from Share Food Program and Sharing Excess with checks for $5,000 each in support of their missions. The donated funds were 100% contributed by AD associates through multiple fundraising activities.

“Our Giving Back Committee and all our associates live out AD’s core value of Giving Back with their incredible volunteer efforts and generous contributions to local nonprofit organizations throughout the year,” said Bill Weisberg, AD chairman & CEO. “Both Share Food Program and Sharing Excess make a life-changing difference bringing much-needed food to our local communities, and we’re proud to support their missions.”

