AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. Highlights Spring Network Meeting

This year’s meeting welcomed AD’s Safety Network for the first time.

AD
Mar 27, 2023
2023 Ad Industrial & Safety Spring Network Meeting
AD

TAMPA, Fla. – AD members came together to collaborate and network during the 2023 Industrial & Safety-U.S. Spring Network Meeting from March 13-15 in Tampa.

The meeting gives members opportunities to connect with one another, share best practices and hear from AD leaders about divisional priorities.

“Our members brought such an enthusiastic energy to this year’s meeting,” said Marisol Fernandez, president of the Electrical & Industrial business unit. “It’s an exciting time for the AD community with 2022 being another record financial year and exciting initiatives, both new and existing, working to support our community. The introduction of the Safety Network division to the meeting added to that sense of excitement and helped facilitate so many new connections.”

This year’s Spring Network Meeting welcomed AD’s Safety Network division for the first time, providing more opportunities for cross-industry collaboration and relationship-building. Safety Network members also participated in division-only sessions, including individual network meetings, divisional member business meetings, breakout sessions and an exclusive welcome reception.

“The addition of the Safety Network division to this meeting brought more value and opportunities to everyone involved,” said Mike Carr, president, Industrial & Safety divisions, U.S. “Many of our members partner with AD across divisions and have developed relationships with a variety of member and supplier companies; this was the perfect time to bring more AD community members together for the Spring Network Meeting.” 

Network groups rotated through educational and informative AD breakout sessions to learn how to maximize AD programs. Returning to the meeting, the Supplier Product Showcase brought AD suppliers together to showcase their latest innovations and products and have conversations with members, facilitating increased partnership.

“Each year, our members come away from the meeting with new ideas and business opportunities to pursue,” said Tommy Thompson, executive VP of Turner Supply and new Industrial & Safety-U.S. board chair. “Our division’s collaboration during both the formal and informal meeting sessions make a world of difference for our members, and I look forward to working to help them maximize the benefits from this meeting.”

