PTDA Adds Nelson Electric Motors

The Alabama company specializes in electromechanical repair and maintenance.

Power Transmission Distributors Association
Jan 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 42 43 Am
iStock

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control distribution channel, welcomes a new distributor member, Nelson Electric Motors, Opelika, Alabama.

Founded in 1968 in Alexander City, Alabama, Nelson Electric Motor Service provides expert electromechanical repair services to the central Alabama region. In 2002 and 2013, it expanded operations to Opelika and Sylacauga, Alabama, respectively. The company specializes in electromechanical repair, preventative maintenance and predictive maintenance of electric motors, generators, gearsets and pumps through its in-shop and field service. Nelson also offers full machining and mill work and new equipment sales.

In 2022, Nelson Electric made a commitment to grow sales of bearing and power transmission items to its traditional customer base.

“We believe in the value of personal relationships with both customers and industry leaders and joined PTDA to build those powerful relationships,” said John Langford, corporate buyer/bearing & power transmission sales.

Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 42 43 Am
