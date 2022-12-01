AD Industrial & Safety's North American Meeting Sets Attendance Record

The segment expects to see a nearly 30% sales increase this year.

AD
Dec 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 33 43 Pm

AURORA, Colo. – AD hosted its 2022 Industrial & Safety-U.S. North American Meeting from Oct. 23-26 with record-breaking attendance from member and supplier companies.

The meeting gave the AD community an opportunity to network, collaborate and share industry insights. 

The theme for the Industrial & Safety-U.S. North American Meeting and AD’s 2022-2023 meeting season is “What’s Next” – a call for AD members and supplier partners to embrace new ideas and anticipate the future of their companies. The theme served as a significant backdrop to the meeting’s agenda, guiding the focus of the meeting sessions toward partnership and innovation for the future.

During the member business meeting, divisional leadership shared financial information about how strong owner/members and suppliers have performed in 2022. AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. forecasts a 29.8% increase in member sales in 2022.

“When we come together to share ideas and discuss our businesses, we set ourselves up to become more efficient and increase business together,” said Mike Carr, president, Industrial & Safety Divisions-U.S. “Our owner/members and suppliers have achieved great success, and their continued support and leadership, especially as part of our divisional governance, will guide our efforts to provide increased value.”

AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. forecasts a 14.1% increase in member purchases from AD suppliers and 28.8% increase in distributions to division members. 

“We’re having another very strong year, and we think the future is even brighter,” said Marisol Fernandez, president, Electrical & Industrial business unit. “Our member and supplier communities have worked together and collaborated with us for incredible growth, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for AD.”

The North American Meeting showcased AD’s Women’s Network Group and Next Generation Leaders Network Group with receptions for attendees to connect with current and future industry leaders and discuss professional advancement.

At the Women’s Network Group reception, Kathleen Durbin, CEO for General Industrial Tool & Supply, discussed her passion for helping women advance in their careers and shared her personal experiences in the industrial business.

The Next Generation Leaders Network Group reception featured Connor Stallings, Executive Vice President from P&I Supply, who shared insights as a leader in a second- and third-generation family owned and operated business. The reception gathered new and experienced leaders together to learn from each other and address the future needs of their businesses.

AD also hosted a First Time Attendee Welcome Reception, providing members, suppliers and individuals who are new to AD’s meetings the opportunity to connect with AD leaders and network with industry peers.

AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. members and suppliers participated in structured booth appointments designed for companies to discuss new business relationships, strengthen existing relationships, and grow their companies together. Network meetings also provide a space for members to share best practices in a non-competing environment for the AD community to solve problems together.

Top AD supplier sponsors held strategic partner briefings to share with members how together they can increase business and form meaningful partnerships. 12 suppliers presented market trends, growth projections, new market and segment opportunities, and available resources for sales conversions.

During his keynote address, AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg spoke about the power of independent distributors and top-tier suppliers when they come together for common goals.

“Our industry and the independent model of our businesses rely on strong relationships,” said Weisberg. “We understand that success comes from more than just meeting our financial goals; our success comes from carrying on the legacies of our businesses to best support our customers, employees and communities.”

Latest in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm
M.K. Morse Named AD Authorized Supplier
November 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 21 At 12 19 25 Pm
ISA Opens Registration for 2023 Convention
November 21, 2022
San Diego Convention Center.
STAFDA Touts Successful Trade Show
November 17, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm
Associations
M.K. Morse Named AD Authorized Supplier
Screen Shot 2022 11 21 At 12 19 25 Pm
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for 2023 Convention
San Diego Convention Center.
Associations
STAFDA Touts Successful Trade Show
How to Attract New Talent with AR
Sponsored
How to Attract New Talent with AR
More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 21 At 12 19 25 Pm
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for 2023 Convention
The show will be held in Phoenix in mid-April.
November 21, 2022
San Diego Convention Center.
Associations
STAFDA Touts Successful Trade Show
Nearly 2,800 people attended the association's 46th annual convention.
November 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 2 23 01 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Names New President, Board Members
Fastek President Harry Klassen will serve as the group's president.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1201893977
Associations
Distributor Group Partners with Energy Procurement Firm
Transparent Energy enables the purchase of electricity, natural gas and renewable energy via online auctions.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1440765882
Associations
ISSA, Staples Announce National Distribution Partnership
The industry group and office supply retailer will offer training and certification programs.
November 15, 2022
Ad Quarterly Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Member Sales
The first three quarters of 2023 have beat previous sales records by 26%.
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 31 00 Pm
Associations
AD Holds North American Electrical Meeting
The buying group expects sales by AD Electrical members to increase by 33% this year.
October 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 07 38 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds New Distributors
The new members are located in South Carolina and Montana.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 31 52 Pm
Associations
BlackHawk Joins Leading Safety Trade Association
The group is a recognized leader in the development of ANSI-accredited safety equipment standards.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1043774876
Associations
Manufacturers List Supply Chain Disruptions as Top Business Challenge
And just a fraction expect things to improve by the end of the year.
September 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 48 32 Pm
Associations
Paving the Path to the Future
Sphere 1 partners with some of the industry's leading tech companies.
September 15, 2022
Net Plus Sf 61d5ab524ce17
Associations
Combatting Labor Issues with Education, Training
How NetPlus Alliance supports its members' workforce development and retention.
September 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 44 16 Pm
Associations
140 Members, Suppliers Join AD Bearings & Power Transmission Meeting
The division anticipates a double-digit increase in sales this year.
September 8, 2022
Ibc
Associations
Focusing on Controllable Challenges
How IBC Industrial enhances the conventional buying group model.
September 8, 2022