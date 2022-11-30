M.K. Morse Named AD Authorized Supplier

The partnership is set to begin in January.

The M.K. Morse Company
Nov 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm

CANTON, Ohio — The M.K. Morse Company has been chosen as an authorized supplier for Affiliated Distributors, effective Jan. 1.

AD is a member-owned organization that connects independent distributors with best-in-class suppliers. With more than 5,000 branches from 845-plus independently owned members, AD is North America's largest manufacturing buying group for construction and industrial supplies.

"In 2023, we will celebrate the 60th anniversary of our family-owned business, and we are excited to start the year with an expanded partnership with the AD group," said John Sweeney, Morse president. "The Morse team has been dedicated to designing and manufacturing products to deliver market-leading performance, quality, and innovation for our customers. Becoming an authorized supplier is an affirmation of these efforts, and we look forward to a bright future working to grow together with AD members." 

Morse is a manufacturer of industrial and commercial cutting solutions and accessories, with the company's global headquarters located in Canton, Ohio.

AD evaluated five manufacturers in the process of selecting their next authorized supplier.

"Morse was chosen because of what our company stands for: quality, service, innovation, documented cost savings, and field support at the national, regional, territory, and tech levels. We are proud to be the newest AD supplier," said Jeff Carey, director of sales for North America.

Latest in Associations
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 21 At 12 19 25 Pm
ISA Opens Registration for 2023 Convention
November 21, 2022
San Diego Convention Center.
STAFDA Touts Successful Trade Show
November 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 2 23 01 Pm
STAFDA Names New President, Board Members
November 16, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 21 At 12 19 25 Pm
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for 2023 Convention
San Diego Convention Center.
Associations
STAFDA Touts Successful Trade Show
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 2 23 01 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Names New President, Board Members
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
Sponsored
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
More in Associations
How to Attract New Talent with AR
Sponsored
How to Attract New Talent with AR
Manufacturers are constantly working to improve complex assembly operations and product quality. Join us, Thursday, December 8, 2022 · 1:00 PM CST for the video podcast event with live Q&A! Register below to save your seat.
November 22, 2022
San Diego Convention Center.
Associations
STAFDA Touts Successful Trade Show
Nearly 2,800 people attended the association's 46th annual convention.
November 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 2 23 01 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Names New President, Board Members
Fastek President Harry Klassen will serve as the group's president.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1201893977
Associations
Distributor Group Partners with Energy Procurement Firm
Transparent Energy enables the purchase of electricity, natural gas and renewable energy via online auctions.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1440765882
Associations
ISSA, Staples Announce National Distribution Partnership
The industry group and office supply retailer will offer training and certification programs.
November 15, 2022
Ad Quarterly Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Member Sales
The first three quarters of 2023 have beat previous sales records by 26%.
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 31 00 Pm
Associations
AD Holds North American Electrical Meeting
The buying group expects sales by AD Electrical members to increase by 33% this year.
October 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 07 38 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds New Distributors
The new members are located in South Carolina and Montana.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 31 52 Pm
Associations
BlackHawk Joins Leading Safety Trade Association
The group is a recognized leader in the development of ANSI-accredited safety equipment standards.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1043774876
Associations
Manufacturers List Supply Chain Disruptions as Top Business Challenge
And just a fraction expect things to improve by the end of the year.
September 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 48 32 Pm
Associations
Paving the Path to the Future
Sphere 1 partners with some of the industry's leading tech companies.
September 15, 2022
Net Plus Sf 61d5ab524ce17
Associations
Combatting Labor Issues with Education, Training
How NetPlus Alliance supports its members' workforce development and retention.
September 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 44 16 Pm
Associations
140 Members, Suppliers Join AD Bearings & Power Transmission Meeting
The division anticipates a double-digit increase in sales this year.
September 8, 2022
Ibc
Associations
Focusing on Controllable Challenges
How IBC Industrial enhances the conventional buying group model.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 3 22 17 Pm
Associations
Evergreen Marketing Group Names Toter, Revolution Preferred Suppliers
The companies will join the cooperative's contractor supply and polyethylene categories, respectively.
September 6, 2022