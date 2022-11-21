ISA Opens Registration for 2023 Convention

The Industrial Supply Association on Monday officially opened registration for its next annual convention.

ISA23 will be held at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown in the heart of Arizona’s capital city from April 17 through 19.

The show will feature keynote speakers basketball legend Bill Walton and ITR Economics President Alan Beaulieu. Additional speakers include Indian River Consulting Group founding partner Mike Marks, Dorn Group President and CEO James Dorn and Managing Director J Schneider, Profit Works co-founder Tom Bouwer, Bloomreach’s Jason Hein, and The Brooks Group Chief Sales Officer Russ Sharer.