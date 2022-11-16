NAW Introduces Energy Procurement, Advisory Program

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors on Wednesday announced it has teamed with Transparent Energy, the national leader in online energy procurement, to bring members a proven, cost-effective and risk-free way to buy their energy and manage risk.

The new program enables NAW members to procure energy, often a top-five operational cost, easily and with confidence, backed by the people, process and technology that have made Transparent Energy synonymous with energy-procurement excellence. For members with in-house energy expertise, Transparent Energy’s leading market intelligence and online auction platform can supplement existing processes, driving additional savings.

“Energy has emerged as a top budgetary and reputational concern for our members, providing us an excellent opportunity to introduce new value-added services that will improve our members’ bottom lines,” said NAW CEO Eric Hoplin. “Our new partnership with Transparent Energy will bring the power of online auctions, backed by the energy expertise and client-service skills of their team, to members interested in saving money on energy and protecting themselves from energy-market volatility.”

“We are delighted to be working with NAW to bring the many benefits of online energy procurement to its members," added Jane Seagraves, vice president, associations at Transparent Energy. "Starting immediately, the full resources of Transparent Energy for energy procurement, risk management, and sustainability efforts to support ESG goals are available to members. We are looking forward to making the energy-buying process more strategic and cost-effective for all interested parties.”

By working with Transparent Energy, NAW members will gain the following benefits: