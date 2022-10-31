AD Reports Record Member Sales

The first three quarters of 2023 have beat previous sales records by 26%.

Affiliated Distributors (AD)
Oct 31, 2022
Ad Quarterly Report Image

Wayne, Pa. – AD is reporting member sales of $55.8 billion across 14 divisions in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 26%.

Same-store sales increased 22% through nine months. Purchases by member companies from AD suppliers are up 27% to $15.2 billion. Net distributions to AD members increased by 38% to $924.5 million.

The addition of AD Building Supplies – Canada as AD’s 14th division, as a result of AD’s merger with Torbsa in July, is reflected in AD’s nine-month financial results. 53 members have joined AD through nine months, including 26 through the merger. An additional 66 companies were purchased by existing AD members and brought into the group.

“The AD community has had an incredible year so far and we’re confident in a strong close to 2022,” said Bill Weisberg, AD Chairman and CEO. “With our owner/members and supplier partners committed to collaboration and the long-term success of independent businesses, I continue to see a bright future ahead.”

About AD

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. Our 845-plus independent member owners span 14 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $58.5 billion. AD’s 14 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials. For more information, visit www.adhq.com.

Latest in Associations
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
Sponsored
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 31 00 Pm
AD Holds North American Electrical Meeting
October 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 07 38 Pm
PTDA Adds New Distributors
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 31 52 Pm
BlackHawk Joins Leading Safety Trade Association
September 28, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 31 00 Pm
Associations
AD Holds North American Electrical Meeting
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 07 38 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds New Distributors
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 31 52 Pm
Associations
BlackHawk Joins Leading Safety Trade Association
I Stock 1043774876
Associations
Manufacturers List Supply Chain Disruptions as Top Business Challenge
More in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 07 38 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds New Distributors
The new members are located in South Carolina and Montana.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 31 52 Pm
Associations
BlackHawk Joins Leading Safety Trade Association
The group is a recognized leader in the development of ANSI-accredited safety equipment standards.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1043774876
Associations
Manufacturers List Supply Chain Disruptions as Top Business Challenge
And just a fraction expect things to improve by the end of the year.
September 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 48 32 Pm
Associations
Paving the Path to the Future
Sphere 1 partners with some of the industry's leading tech companies.
September 15, 2022
Net Plus Sf 61d5ab524ce17
Associations
Combatting Labor Issues with Education, Training
How NetPlus Alliance supports its members' workforce development and retention.
September 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 44 16 Pm
Associations
140 Members, Suppliers Join AD Bearings & Power Transmission Meeting
The division anticipates a double-digit increase in sales this year.
September 8, 2022
Ibc
Associations
Focusing on Controllable Challenges
How IBC Industrial enhances the conventional buying group model.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 3 22 17 Pm
Associations
Evergreen Marketing Group Names Toter, Revolution Preferred Suppliers
The companies will join the cooperative's contractor supply and polyethylene categories, respectively.
September 6, 2022
Dpa Logo
Associations
DPA Aims to Add New Companies, Bolster Sales
CEO Zachary Haines on how the buying group is combating supply chain and workforce challenges.
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm
Associations
NAW Names Chief Strategy Officer
Dianna Steinbach will lead operational and business strategy for the NAW and its membership.
August 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 9 03 56 Am
Associations
Optimas Solutions Joins AWESOME A-List Alliance
The group aims to bring together senior women leaders in the supply chain industry.
August 22, 2022
I Stock 1320745755
Associations
SRS Distribution Partners with Women in Trucking Association
Female drivers comprise more than 13% of the over-the-road workforce.
August 19, 2022
Allied Women In Electronics Sponsorship Pr
Associations
Allied Electronics & Automation Invests in Women in Electronics
Women in Electronics empowers women in the electronics industry by facilitating networking events.
August 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm
Associations
NAW Names Former ABB Optical, DHL Executive as Chief Innovation Officer
He will oversee NAW’s innovation and member programs and run the Institute for Distribution Excellence.
August 11, 2022