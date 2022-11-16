STAFDA Names New President, Board Members

Fastek President Harry Klassen will serve as the group's president.

STAFDA
Nov 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 2 23 01 Pm
STAFDA

ELM GROVE, Wis. — Members of the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association elected new leadership for 2023 during the association’s 46th annual convention and trade show, held Oct. 30-Nov.1 in San Diego. 

Following the event’s general session, Harry Klassen, president and owner of Fastek Inc. in St. Catharines, Ontario, became STAFDA president. A STAFDA member since 1998, Fastek specializes in fasteners, power tools and safety supplies and has three brick-and-mortar stores, along with two mobile site stores. 

Andrew Hartman, president and owner of Hartman Independent Company of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, was elected STAFDA vice president. Hartman provides fastening and packaging solutions to the construction and industrial markets in Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Hartman Independent Company has been a STAFDA member since 1981.

David Milne of Milne Nail, Power Tool & Repair in Pasco, Washington, and Erika Scherman of MC Tool & Safety Sales in Blaine, Minnesota, were elected to three-year terms on STAFDA’s board of directors.

New members of STAFDA’s Manufacturer Liaison Committee include Bill England, Radians Inc., Memphis, Tenn.; Graydon Greiwe, Continental Abrasives, Santa Ana, Calif., Mark Peters, Apex Tool Group, Sparks, Md.; and Jim Weldon, Rust-Oleum Corp., Vernon Hills, Ill. Eric Draghi, Draghi Sales Inc., Phoenix, Ariz., and Charlie Gerstman, Harvey Gerstman Associates, Garden City, N.Y., joined the Rep Liaison Committee. 

Elections are held every fall with results announced at the annual convention.

